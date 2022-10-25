ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Halloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms to celebrate spooky holiday

A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home to celebrate spooky season.Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.Each skeleton hand is 8ft long and 4ft wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.“I am sort of a fanatic,” Alan, from Ohio, US, said.“Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can. I like whimsical and fun over the gory and creepy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
NBC Miami

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Time Out Global

Dracula’s castle is throwing the ultimate Halloween party

Of all the spooky places you could think of to spend Halloween, it’s hard to get more bone-chilling than Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. And you’re in luck: it exists, and it throws one hell of a Halloween party. Okay, so the fortress popularly known as ‘Dracula’s Castle’...
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...

