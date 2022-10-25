Read full article on original website
A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home to celebrate spooky season.Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.Each skeleton hand is 8ft long and 4ft wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.“I am sort of a fanatic,” Alan, from Ohio, US, said.“Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can. I like whimsical and fun over the gory and creepy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
