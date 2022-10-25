Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star says that season 2 will be ‘going to war’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first season of House of the Dragon. With the first season of House of the Dragon ending as it did, the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons is now as unstoppable as the inevitable onslaught of the Night King and his undead army almost two centuries after it.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
See ‘The Watcher’ House at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey Plus Details About Who Lives There in 2022
See the real-life house at 657 Boulevard that inspired the story in the Netflix series 'The Watcher,' plus find out who lives there today.
comicon.com
First Look: Battle Of Ravnica’s Cataclysmic Conclusion In ‘Magic’ #20
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #20, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay, artists Ig Guara and Jacques Salomon, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio and Breno Tamura, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The finale of the fourth story arc of Magic reaches a fever pitch as...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Recap: All Hail the Black Queen
“Dreams didn’t make us kings,” Daemon Targaryen tells his wife, Rhaenyra. “Dragons did.” He tells her this with his hand around her throat, choking the air out of her. The Queen — or princess, depending on your point of view — had just informed him of the prophecy known as the “Song of Ice and Fire.” It’s Aegon the Conqueror’s prescient dream, confided in her by her father King Viserys, about a future Targaryen monarch who will save the realm from darkness in the North. It’s one of the reasons why Rhaenyra is trying to avoid war with her...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘House of the Dragon’-Episode 10 Recap
After seeing how the Greens reacted upon learning of King Viserys’s death, acting on long-laid plans and instilling his son Aegon II as king, over Rhaenyra, Episode 10 took the story to Dragonstone. The Black Council. The episode opened with Rhaenys serving as the bearer of bad news. Not...
Get ’em Young, Treat ’em Tough, Tell ’em Nothing review – a standout collection
Robin McLean’s first novel, Pity the Beast, a sublimely dark revenge western told in a variety of human and animal voices, generated a startled response from readers and critics, admiring of its originality and repulsed by the frankness of its violence. The same huge energy and weirdness present in that book drives these 10 stories. If you are at ease with the unpredictable, they will grip hard and pull you in.
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Perils of Paradise in a Sicilian ‘The White Lotus’
A guarantee: You’re going to want to book a trip to Sicily, pronto, after devouring the dazzling new season of HBO’s The White Lotus. Let’s just hope you get an upgrade when it comes to your traveling companions. Once again, Emmy-winning writer-director Mike White gathers a fascinating...
Comments / 0