Arkansas State

WREG

Police: Viral Facebook kidnapping post a hoax, man charged

UPDATE, 9 p.m.: Police in Helena-West Helena say Fredrick Gamble was found at his girlfriend’s house on 10th Street in West Helena. Investigators determined that the kidnapping was a hoax. Gamble was arrested and charged with filing a false report, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
KMBC.com

St. Charles County jury will be brought in for trial of man accused of killing NKC officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury from St. Charles County will be brought to Kansas City for the trial of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer. Joshua Rocha was back in a Clay County courtroom as he faced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge decided that there will be no change of venue in the case, but that an out-of-town juror will be brought in instead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 16 - 22:. 1. Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day. Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas

Although it would be better if domestic violence did not exist in southwest Arkansas, that isn’t true. Beginning in 1987, each October has been set aside as a month to spread awareness about this abuse that can be happening to someone you know. There were 45 total deaths in...
THV11

Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,946 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,946 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up slightly from the 1,872 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 278 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE

