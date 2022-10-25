Read full article on original website
Arkansas men facing murder charges in September Camden shooting
Four men from Arkansas are facing murder charges for their involvement in a September shooting in Camden.
Police: Viral Facebook kidnapping post a hoax, man charged
UPDATE, 9 p.m.: Police in Helena-West Helena say Fredrick Gamble was found at his girlfriend’s house on 10th Street in West Helena. Investigators determined that the kidnapping was a hoax. Gamble was arrested and charged with filing a false report, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged […]
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
St. Charles County jury will be brought in for trial of man accused of killing NKC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury from St. Charles County will be brought to Kansas City for the trial of a man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer. Joshua Rocha was back in a Clay County courtroom as he faced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge decided that there will be no change of venue in the case, but that an out-of-town juror will be brought in instead.
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Arkansas man accused of human trafficking sentenced to life behind bars
Little Rock, Arkansas – DeMarcus George, 28, was sentenced to life behind bars on Tuesday for an incident that happened in 2018, the Eastern District of Arkansas Office of the United States Attorney confirmed. The incident, which has been closely monitored by the MDMH – Pine Bluff team ever...
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 16 - 22:. 1. Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day. Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police...
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Doctors said premature Arkansas boy would have developmental issues, now he is in Mensa
A 6-year-old was recognized as a member of the prestigious high IQ society, Mensa.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House
Among Little Rock's bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.
Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas
Although it would be better if domestic violence did not exist in southwest Arkansas, that isn’t true. Beginning in 1987, each October has been set aside as a month to spread awareness about this abuse that can be happening to someone you know. There were 45 total deaths in...
Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
Oct. 24: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to...
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,946 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,946 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up slightly from the 1,872 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 278 new cases per day in the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms to start the week
MONDAY: Monday will start warm and windy and end wet. During the morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a south wind of around 10 mph. By the afternoon, we will warm into the low and mid 80s with increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms will move in around...
