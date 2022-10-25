ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Commercial Appeal

MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
MEMPHIS, TN
theknickswall

The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto

The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury

The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Hottest Takes from NBA's 1st Week

Just a single week into the 2022-23 NBA season, conditions are perfect for rampant overreactions. Then again, season-long trends have to start somewhere, and a few will be rooted in fiery-hot or frigid starts that the currently tiny sample size begs you to dismiss. Lessons are already being learned about...
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Damian Lillard Exits Blazers vs. Heat with Calf Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers announced star Damian Lillard was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with a right calf strain. Prior to his injury, he scored 22 points, dished out two assists and pulled down a pair of rebounds in 26 minutes. Lillard's last...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Raptors' Masai Ujiri Fined $35K for Making Inappropriate Remarks to Official

The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams Out 4-6 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Tendinitis

The Memphis Grizzlies announced forward Ziaire Williams is expected to return in four-to-six weeks from a knee injury that was diagnosed as patellar tendinitis. The Grizzlies bet big on Williams as a key piece of their present and future. They traded Jonas Valanciunas in a three-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets to acquire the No. 10 overall pick that was used to select the Stanford big man in the 2021 draft.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested on Vehicle Trespassing, More Charges

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on four charges in Fairfax County, Virginia, two weeks ago. According to TMZ Sports, the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were called to a parking lot on Oct. 15 where West was allegedly found trespassing in a vehicle. West allegedly "became combative" and ran before he was tracked down and arrested.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

