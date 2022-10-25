Read full article on original website
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has complimented Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, saying that the 23-year-old, fourth year NBA player is 'doing some stuff that we've never seen before.'. Durant, 34, and who is now in his 15th year in the league, also called the 2019 2nd overall...
Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it, and he sees it in Ja Morant. After Morant torched the Brooklyn Nets Monday night at FedExForum, Durant went out of his way to acknowledge how fast the Memphis Grizzlies star is rising within NBA circles, and how important his ascension is for the NBA.
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
The Nets head coach knows it's going to take patience to brush the rust off Ben Simmons.
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Welcome back to the Memphis Sports newsletter, the place where you'll get the latest news on the Grizzlies as well as Tigers basketball and football. This week, we'll see the Grizzlies back on the court to face the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, where the team will seek to build on its big Monday win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Austin Reaves reportedly could be auditioning for a starting role when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Wednesday's game. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Reaves will start for Russell Westbrook, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury. If the 24-year-old plays well, it may be more of a permanent move.
Just a single week into the 2022-23 NBA season, conditions are perfect for rampant overreactions. Then again, season-long trends have to start somewhere, and a few will be rooted in fiery-hot or frigid starts that the currently tiny sample size begs you to dismiss. Lessons are already being learned about...
The Portland Trail Blazers announced star Damian Lillard was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with a right calf strain. Prior to his injury, he scored 22 points, dished out two assists and pulled down a pair of rebounds in 26 minutes. Lillard's last...
The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
The Memphis Grizzlies announced forward Ziaire Williams is expected to return in four-to-six weeks from a knee injury that was diagnosed as patellar tendinitis. The Grizzlies bet big on Williams as a key piece of their present and future. They traded Jonas Valanciunas in a three-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets to acquire the No. 10 overall pick that was used to select the Stanford big man in the 2021 draft.
Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on four charges in Fairfax County, Virginia, two weeks ago. According to TMZ Sports, the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were called to a parking lot on Oct. 15 where West was allegedly found trespassing in a vehicle. West allegedly "became combative" and ran before he was tracked down and arrested.
