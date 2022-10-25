Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Helias softball team heads to Springfield for Final Four
The Helias softball team had a sendoff Wednesday afternoon, as they traveled to Springfield for the State Final Four. Helias will face Washington in the semifinals on Thursday.
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years old
Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House, Jefferson City, Missouri.Anneecox, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House has also been referred to as the Hagener House or Edward G. Sinclair House. It's located in Jefferson City, Missouri, and was built around 1912.
krcgtv.com
Lincoln hosts Blue Tiger Twilight
The Lincoln men's and women's basketball teams took the floor at Jason Gym on Wednesday night for Blue Tiger Twilight. The event featured skills competitions, as well as performances from the band and cheerleaders.
krcgtv.com
Helias advances to district title game with win over Bolivar
The Helias Crusaders will play for a district title, as they defeated Bolivar 3-0 on Monday night. See the highlights above.
Rainbow of hope emerges for Missouri family after fire burns half their village
Three days after a wildfire destroyed half of the small Missouri village of Wooldridge, a sign of hope appeared for one of the families who lost everything in the blaze.
krcgtv.com
A Jefferson City elementary school will transition to a STEM school
Jefferson City — Jefferson City’s Board of Education announced its plan to transition Thorpe Gordon Elementary to a STEM school, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Delora Scaggs, Principal at Thorpe Gordon said the goal is to encourage students at a young age to think like...
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL AG-POWER HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW BUILDING
Ag-Power held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming construction of a new building in Marshall. Representatives from Ag-Power, Wood and Huston Bank, and the Marshall community attended the ceremony. The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. General Manager Aaron Plattner says the new facility will...
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
muddyriversports.com
Southeastern’s Stephens finds right college fit close to home, commits to play hoops at Mizzou
AUGUSTA, Ill. — Tuesday’s steady rain didn’t cause Danny Stephens or his father, Jeremy, any delays in getting the fields on the family farm worked over. “We finished them (Monday),” Stephens said. “So it was good timing.”. And for as much as Stephens, the Southeastern...
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school
A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
lakeexpo.com
Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia
Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Downed power, communications lines cause traffic hazards in Boone County
COLUMBIA — Officials in Columbia reported multiple traffic issues Tuesday afternoon due to downed power and communication lines around town due to high winds. Winds were recorded at Columbia Regional Airport gusting above 50 miles per hour Tuesday morning. According to Boone County Joint Communications these locations were affected...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri defensive back announces he has entered transfer portal
Missouri has lost a member of its defensive back room to the transfer portal. LJ Hewitt, a sophomore from Florida, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday. He joined the team after spending the spring at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Prior to his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hewitt was at Holmes Community College, where he played 9 games.
bocojo.com
Boone County Senior Center celebrated new officers
The Southern Boone County Senior Center celebrated the induction of new officers with a fantastic lunch followed by Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker presiding over the swearing-in ceremony. From Left-to-Right: Mayor Dorise Slinker, Treasurer John Sappington, Secretary Beth Fifer, 2nd Vice President Membership Bev Steelman, 1st. Vice President Brenda Austin, and...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
