Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Lincoln hosts Blue Tiger Twilight

The Lincoln men's and women's basketball teams took the floor at Jason Gym on Wednesday night for Blue Tiger Twilight. The event featured skills competitions, as well as performances from the band and cheerleaders.
LINCOLN, MO
krcgtv.com

A Jefferson City elementary school will transition to a STEM school

Jefferson City — Jefferson City’s Board of Education announced its plan to transition Thorpe Gordon Elementary to a STEM school, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Delora Scaggs, Principal at Thorpe Gordon said the goal is to encourage students at a young age to think like...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL AG-POWER HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW BUILDING

Ag-Power held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming construction of a new building in Marshall. Representatives from Ag-Power, Wood and Huston Bank, and the Marshall community attended the ceremony. The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. General Manager Aaron Plattner says the new facility will...
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school

A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Downed power, communications lines cause traffic hazards in Boone County

COLUMBIA — Officials in Columbia reported multiple traffic issues Tuesday afternoon due to downed power and communication lines around town due to high winds. Winds were recorded at Columbia Regional Airport gusting above 50 miles per hour Tuesday morning. According to Boone County Joint Communications these locations were affected...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri defensive back announces he has entered transfer portal

Missouri has lost a member of its defensive back room to the transfer portal. LJ Hewitt, a sophomore from Florida, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday. He joined the team after spending the spring at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Prior to his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hewitt was at Holmes Community College, where he played 9 games.
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Boone County Senior Center celebrated new officers

The Southern Boone County Senior Center celebrated the induction of new officers with a fantastic lunch followed by Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker presiding over the swearing-in ceremony. From Left-to-Right: Mayor Dorise Slinker, Treasurer John Sappington, Secretary Beth Fifer, 2nd Vice President Membership Bev Steelman, 1st. Vice President Brenda Austin, and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO

