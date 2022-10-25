ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cw34.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL

