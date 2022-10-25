Read full article on original website
Click10.com
FHP to cite driver who caused tanker truck crash, I-95 inferno that hurt 5
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Two victims of a tanker truck explosion and crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach Tuesday were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Miami Burn Center, officials told Local 10 News Wednesday. Those two critically injured patients were originally taken to Delray Medical Center following...
Broward firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
cw34.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
cbs12.com
Police: Man in critical condition, attacked by 2 men with machete and baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is at St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition following an incident at a Publix on Wednesday night. Yellow and red tape surrounded the parking lot at a Publix off of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue. According to an official with...
cw34.com
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
cw34.com
Malfunction temporarily closes northbound lanes of Flagler Bridge
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes of the Flagler Bridge are back open. Palm Beach police closed that side of the bridge earlier in the day due to a malfunction. Repairs have since been made.
cw34.com
4 convictions, 7 acquittals for man behind crash that killed 4 people in a family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man responsible for the crash that killed four people in Delray Beach, more than four years ago, has now been convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide. Each is a second-degree felony. In April 2018, witnesses told police they saw 21-year-old Paul...
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case
Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case.
cw34.com
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
Click10.com
Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of vehicular homicide Tuesday.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
