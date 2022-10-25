Read full article on original website
Martell Holt Clashes With Kenya Moore While Filming RHOA?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt could be a big topic for season 15. Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is busy filming for its 15th season. Filming for RHOA began recently after the last reunion episode aired for season 14. A major storyline that began towards the end of season 14 is Sheree Whitfield’s budding romance with “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
Carlos King Subs Kandi Burruss After She Makes Controversial Accusations?
Carlos King and Kandi Burruss are not in a good place anymore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is currently filming the upcoming season. This is despite the fact that some people have been critical of her time on the show. As we reported, Marlo Hampton told Carlos King that Kandi has been coasting. So Marlo intended to make her earn her peach during Marlo’s first season as a main cast member. Marlo also threw Carlos under a bus while appearing on his podcast, “Reality with The King.” And she accused Carlos of saying Kandi wasn’t earning her check while he was an Executive Producer on RHOA. So fans began to suspect that Carlos and Kandi aren’t on good terms anymore.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look
Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Finally Tells ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn About Her and Kody’s Split: First Look
Breaking up is hard to do! Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives about her and Kody Brown’s split in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives — and she gets mixed reactions. “I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle Brown tells Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at […]
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce
Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty
A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore
Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine 'Cannot Respect' Kody for Prioritizing Social Event over Family
"Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man," Christine Brown says in PEOPLE's exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells...
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About Christine Leaving Kody (Exclusive)
Christine Brown's decision to leave her husband, Kody Brown, is sending shockwaves through the Brown family. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Robyn drops by Meri's house to discuss how they really feel about Christine leaving. "I just don't want to admit or even accept the idea...
