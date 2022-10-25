Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
Volleyball: Des Lacs-Burlington carrying consistent mindset into postseason
Entering the postseason, the Lakers have the best overall record of any team in District 12 at 24-9 overall. Volleyball: Des Lacs-Burlington carrying consistent …. Entering the postseason, the Lakers have the best overall record of any team in District 12 at 24-9 overall. Honky Tonk Angels actress shares personal...
kxnet.com
After the Whistle: Practice makes perfect for Minot's Tatum Lee
On this week's edition, Tristan Thomas explains how the 11-year-old became the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300 in state history. After the Whistle: Practice makes perfect for Minot’s …. On this week's edition, Tristan Thomas explains how the 11-year-old became the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned...
kxnet.com
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring Bowman Boys Cross Country
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring Bowman Boys Cross Country. After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring …. After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs Featuring Bowman Boys Cross Country. KX Conversation: Tree City USA. Breast Cancer Awareness: Amy Artz. Border restrictions lifted, impact in Bottineau. Border...
kxnet.com
Basketball: Minot State Reloading for 2022-23
Dem NPL Secretary of State Candidate: Jeffrey Powell. Dem NPL Secretary of State Candidate: Jeffrey Powell. Annual beer fundraiser to benefit Catholic schools …. Annual beer fundraiser to benefit Catholic schools in Mandan. Ironhorse hosts fundraiser to help Minot Police Cadets. A local restaurant is giving back to those who...
kxnet.com
After the Whistle: Lynda Bertsch joins NDOA Hall of Fame
On this week's edition, Adeena Balthazor talks with Minot's Lynda Bertsch, who was inducted into the 52nd class of the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame. After the Whistle: Lynda Bertsch joins NDOA Hall …. On this week's edition, Adeena Balthazor talks with Minot's Lynda Bertsch, who was inducted...
Comments / 0