ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
live5news.com

Cold front to bring small chance of rain today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will slide through the Lowcountry today bringing a slight chance of rain and scattered clouds at times. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees by this afternoon. Cooler air will begin to move back in tonight with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday and the low 70s by Friday. So cooler weather is expected over the upcoming days but the weather should be dry for the rest of the work week and most of the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of a shower may return to the area on Sunday with a few showers possible with our next cold front on Monday for Halloween. It will be a cooler weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s before warming back into the upper 70s early next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy