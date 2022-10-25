Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two of the men vying to lead South Carolina for the next four years outlined their visions for the state’s future Wednesday, with one pitching for South Carolina to stay its current course and the other arguing his opponent is pulling the state back to the past.
live5news.com
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
live5news.com
WATCH: Live 5 Voter Guide gets voters ready for early voting, general election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the state, polls are open for early voting ahead of the general election on Nov. 8. Voters do not need an excuse to vote early. Polls are Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. That means voters may cast their ballots through Nov. 5 in local, state and national races.
live5news.com
St. Stephen looking forward to community input on EPA revitalization grant
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County and the town of St. Stephen are getting to work on using a $500,000 environmental grant. The EPA Brownfield Grant money is meant to identify and make a plan to clean up run-down properties that may have contaminated materials on the land so it can eventually be redeveloped.
live5news.com
Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
live5news.com
Nonprofit leaders of homelessness fight call for help as cold temperatures approach
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures dropping and winter months ahead, nonprofit leaders of the fight against homelessness in the Lowcountry are worried about the long-term safety of people without shelter. Pastor Alfrieda Deas is the founder of Bounce Back Basic Church Ministries and Walking Women Welfare Movement. Her...
live5news.com
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
live5news.com
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
live5news.com
Cold front to bring small chance of rain today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will slide through the Lowcountry today bringing a slight chance of rain and scattered clouds at times. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees by this afternoon. Cooler air will begin to move back in tonight with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday and the low 70s by Friday. So cooler weather is expected over the upcoming days but the weather should be dry for the rest of the work week and most of the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of a shower may return to the area on Sunday with a few showers possible with our next cold front on Monday for Halloween. It will be a cooler weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s before warming back into the upper 70s early next week.
