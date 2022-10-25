CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will slide through the Lowcountry today bringing a slight chance of rain and scattered clouds at times. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees by this afternoon. Cooler air will begin to move back in tonight with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday and the low 70s by Friday. So cooler weather is expected over the upcoming days but the weather should be dry for the rest of the work week and most of the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of a shower may return to the area on Sunday with a few showers possible with our next cold front on Monday for Halloween. It will be a cooler weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s before warming back into the upper 70s early next week.

1 DAY AGO