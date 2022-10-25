ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WausauPilot

Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Nation’s Report Card’ shows Wisconsin at or above national average for math, reading, but high racial achievement gap remains

MADISON, Wis. — A new report this week shows that reading and math scores have dropped nationwide, but one thing that’s grown in many states including Wisconsin is the racial achievement gap.  The report, known as “the Nation’s Report Card,” is a test conducted nationwide by the National Assessment of Educational Progress and was conducted this year for the first...
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
newsy.com

Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings

Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Gae Magnafici: Wisconsin Citizens Deserve To Feel Safe

In recent years, Wisconsin has experienced a significant increase in crime—reports have shown that crime rates in parts of our state have spiked in recent years and at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. Milwaukee saw the most significant increase in homicides at 25% in the first half of this year—following a 70% increase in homicides in the city over the two years prior. Similarly, Madison broke its homicide record in 2020 and tied it again in 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Nation’s Report Card released, Wisconsin staying steading as other states experience decline

(WFRV) – In a year where students across the nation experienced declines, Wisconsin elementary school students held steady in mathematics and reading assessments scores according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Consistent with the national trends, Wisconsin eight grade students experienced declines in both subjects, but overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters

It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin democrats celebrate early voting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Democrats were in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday to kick off statewide early voting. 3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell Johnson, and Councilman Andrew Werthmann were at University Park to speak about the importance of casting a ballot. “I...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Fox11online.com

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin

MADISON (WLUK) -- Tuesday marks two weeks before election day -- and it also marks the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer what the state calls in-person absentee voting. To see if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. That's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 case activity creeps up

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 case levels in Wisconsin have crept up to their highest in about a month. The state Department of Health Services reported 982 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average rose to 896, its highest level since Sept. 26. Seven-day average test positivity rose to 10.1%,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases surpass 900 per day; vaccinations fall

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin average more than 900 per day for the first time in a month, while vaccinations are at their lowest level since becoming available to the general public. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,103 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE

