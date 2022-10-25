Read full article on original website
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
Fox11online.com
Candidates in top Wisconsin races begin to bring in big names for campaign visits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The candidates are ramping up the campaigning, coming to our area more frequently leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8, and they’re starting to bring well-known guests with them. Green Bay area Republicans gathered together at Badger State Brewing Wednesday night to hear Virginia...
‘Nation’s Report Card’ shows Wisconsin at or above national average for math, reading, but high racial achievement gap remains
MADISON, Wis. — A new report this week shows that reading and math scores have dropped nationwide, but one thing that’s grown in many states including Wisconsin is the racial achievement gap. The report, known as “the Nation’s Report Card,” is a test conducted nationwide by the National Assessment of Educational Progress and was conducted this year for the first...
Darrell Brooks Trial Is Bad News for Mandela Barnes' Bid to Oust Ron Johnson
Once a clear favorite in a race to the unpopular Johnson, Barnes lost his narrow summertime lead in September and now finds himself several points behind.
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing expo to date
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest Manufacturing Expo. Vendors say the expo will provide insight and opportunities for those interested in the industry. “Not only northeast Wisconsin, but Wisconsin in general has great manufacturers. It is a great place. It is a...
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
newsy.com
Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings
Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
drydenwire.com
Rep. Gae Magnafici: Wisconsin Citizens Deserve To Feel Safe
In recent years, Wisconsin has experienced a significant increase in crime—reports have shown that crime rates in parts of our state have spiked in recent years and at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. Milwaukee saw the most significant increase in homicides at 25% in the first half of this year—following a 70% increase in homicides in the city over the two years prior. Similarly, Madison broke its homicide record in 2020 and tied it again in 2021.
wearegreenbay.com
Nation’s Report Card released, Wisconsin staying steading as other states experience decline
(WFRV) – In a year where students across the nation experienced declines, Wisconsin elementary school students held steady in mathematics and reading assessments scores according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Consistent with the national trends, Wisconsin eight grade students experienced declines in both subjects, but overall...
Fox11online.com
Early in-person absentee voters hit the polls in Wisconsin ahead of the midterm election
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In just two short weeks, it'll be Election Day. But if you want to skip the lines on Nov. 8, you can. Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting. Both Republicans and Democrats agree citizens should take the opportunity to vote early. Early voting locations...
tonemadison.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters
It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin democrats celebrate early voting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Democrats were in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday to kick off statewide early voting. 3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell Johnson, and Councilman Andrew Werthmann were at University Park to speak about the importance of casting a ballot. “I...
Fox11online.com
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- Tuesday marks two weeks before election day -- and it also marks the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer what the state calls in-person absentee voting. To see if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. That's...
Do You Live in Iowa or Wisconsin and Need Heating Assistance?
It's that time of year when we put away the t-shirts and shorts and bring out the long pants and hoodies. It's also a time when our home heating costs increase dramatically, especially with the recent jump in the cost of energy. If you are an Alliant Energy customer in...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 case activity creeps up
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 case levels in Wisconsin have crept up to their highest in about a month. The state Department of Health Services reported 982 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average rose to 896, its highest level since Sept. 26. Seven-day average test positivity rose to 10.1%,...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man charged with voting in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 election
(WLUK) -- Charges have been filed against a Fond du Lac man accused of voting in two different states in the November 2020 election. Edward Malnar, 74, has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. In April of 2022, 17 months after the Nov. 3, 2020 election,...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases surpass 900 per day; vaccinations fall
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin average more than 900 per day for the first time in a month, while vaccinations are at their lowest level since becoming available to the general public. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,103 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. The seven-day...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
