Read full article on original website
Ricardo J
1d ago
Donald Trump has single-handedly set democracy back 100 years. His legacy will be that he nearly destroyed the American way. And the certifiably dangerous whack jobs that worship him are all complicit.
Reply(57)
187
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago
Someone is going to get hurt badly if not killed.. all because of this nonsense.. unless they can see your ballot how will they know if you’re doing something wrong?? Absolutely ridiculous.. all because they didn’t get asked to the big dance 🪩…..
Reply(44)
117
Lo-Flo Document Shredding Svs.
2d ago
wow. I guess nobody really does want to work anymore. just chase trump rallies, protest, and intimidate working voters.
Reply(45)
146
Related
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Arizona sheriff increasing security around ballot drop boxes after people with tactical gear show up in suburb
The sheriff in Maricopa County, Ariz., said Monday his office is heightening security around ballot drop boxes after armed individuals in tactical gear were spotted outside a voting site in the state. “The more folks there are that are creating problems, the more deputies that you’re going to see on...
Armed Individuals In Tactical Gear Are Showing Up At Arizona Ballot Boxes
At least three run-ins have been documented at a Maricopa County drop box during early voting.
Voters report intimidation as they tried to use a ballot drop box in this key state
An Arizona voter and his wife were allegedly filmed and photographed as they tried to use a ballot drop box this week, according to a voter intimidation complaint, which is now in the hands of the Department of Justice. CNN's correspondent Kyung Lah reports.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'
"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night. During the...
Sheriff Finally Quits After ‘Black Bastards’ Scandal—but Won’t Stop Fighting for Re-Election
A North Carolina sheriff facing a slew of corruption accusations—including calling his own employees “snakes” and “Black bastards” and making other racially charged comments—resigned on Monday just before a judge could remove him from office.But even that won’t stop embattled former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from continuing his re-election campaign before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8.“There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens,” Greene wrote on his Facebook page this week. “I cannot afford to spend the next week...
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 674