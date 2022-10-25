ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ricardo J
1d ago

Donald Trump has single-handedly set democracy back 100 years. His legacy will be that he nearly destroyed the American way. And the certifiably dangerous whack jobs that worship him are all complicit.

Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

Someone is going to get hurt badly if not killed.. all because of this nonsense.. unless they can see your ballot how will they know if you’re doing something wrong?? Absolutely ridiculous.. all because they didn’t get asked to the big dance 🪩…..

Lo-Flo Document Shredding Svs.
2d ago

wow. I guess nobody really does want to work anymore. just chase trump rallies, protest, and intimidate working voters.

