Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
22nd Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Boonville
If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Warrick County that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.
47 different Tri-State organizations receive AED donations
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly 50 First Responders and community organizations received AEDs on Wednesday. The HeartSaver Program, through the Deaconess Foundation and Deaconess Heart Hospital, presented 150 automated external defibrillators to 47 different organizations throughout the Tri-State. According to officials, so far the program has donated 650 AEDs in...
Self-care workshop held at St. Vincent Ascension
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Vincent Ascension Hospital held a workshop that focused on self-care Tuesday. The workshop was presented in the hospital manor auditorium by The Center for Mind Body Medicine. When it comes to managing stress and mental health, several presenters discussed being proactive rather than reactive. Doctor...
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
Evansville haunted house brings more than 40 years of scares
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween is less than a week away, meaning those looking for a good scare have one more weekend to enjoy a spooky Tri-State tradition. The Old Courthouse Catacombs in the old Vanderburgh County courthouse has been a Tri-State staple for over 40 years. The owner says he’s worked hard to make sure people want to come back year after year.
Evansville Parks Dept. holding 2nd open house for plan feedback
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department is holding a second open house to hear feedback on their master plan. It’s Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. at the CK Newsome Center. Officials are updating the five year plan and are listening to find out what programs and...
Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A renovation project in Princeton is officially underway. 14 News reported last year about a plan to renovate the old Greek’s Candy Store. According to the Downtown Princeton Indiana Facebook page, city officials held a launch event to commemorate the beginning of the construction on the building, which is slated to start on Thursday.
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
Cat illness temporarily closes River Kitty Cat Cafe’s lounge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River Kitty Cat Café closed its cat lounge for the next two weeks. That’s according to a post on the businesses Facebook page.. The post says there’s an illness in the lounge, and they’ll be monitoring those cats. Officials say it’s a...
Vandalized food boxes moved in Lynnville
(WEHT) - The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
