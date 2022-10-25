If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Warrick County that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO