mynewsla.com
One Arrested in Silver Lake Burglary Attempt; Two Suspects on the Loose
A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday and two of his alleged accomplices are on the loose after they attempted to rob a home in Silver Lake. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 1:34 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Silver Lake Drive near the Silver Lake Reservoir after residents noticed three masked men attempting to break into the home on the residence’s surveillance system, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area that formerly housed a restaurant, and a “person of interest” was detained. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Pomona
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona. Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department. Cylar is...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Mail Carrier in Burbank
A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing From Valencia Found Safe
A woman who went missing from Valencia was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday. Evelyn Andrea Sumner, 31, was last seen on Tuesday about 8 a.m. in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find her. “She has...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Woodland Hills Collision
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist remained at the scene, police...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 38, Reported Missing in Diamond Bar
A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
81-Year-Old Suspected of Operating Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Arrested
An 81-year-old man suspected of operating an illegal marijuana cultivation operation at his Moreno Valley property was arrested Wednesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies served a search warrant about 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 8700 block of Pigeon Pass Road, according to Sgt. Joseph Fitzgerald. During...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatally Shooting His Father in Eastvale
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
mynewsla.com
Mom Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Son to Undergo Psych Evaluation
A judge Wednesday ordered a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in Eastvale to undergo psychiatric evaluations to determine whether she’s mentally competent. Xiu Xiu Sun, 31, was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Sun is charged with...
mynewsla.com
South LA Man Faces Sentencing in Fireworks Explosion Case
A South Los Angeles man is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for illegally transporting tons of explosives, including dangerous homemade fireworks that were detonated by police in his neighborhood, causing a massive explosion that injured 17 people and resulting in about $1 million in damages to the area. Arturo Ceja...
mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
