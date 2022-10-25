Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
WSAW
17 killed in 2022 as result of UTV/ATV crashes, DNR urges seatbelt and helmet use
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventeen people in Wisconsin have died this year due to ATV and UTV crashes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces is urging riders and operators to wear helmets and seatbelts. “ATVs are popular for work and recreational purposes such as trail riding and hunting,” said Major...
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
WSAW
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
WSAW
Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal
KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties. The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as...
WSAW
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: No tricks, only treats in the forecast
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures will return to central Wisconsin Thursday, as a slow push of warmer air moves back into the Badger State over the next several days. As the warmer air moves into southern Canada for the rest of the week, some occasional cloud cover will return at times, especially Thursday night into Friday morning, and again, a few more clouds on the way for Friday night. Overall, dry weather will continue well into the first few days of November.
wearegreenbay.com
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Arena Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Belmont Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Beloit Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Barneveld Trick-or-treating hours are...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
seehafernews.com
DNR Announces 2023 Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Design Contest Winners
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest. Many talented wildlife artists submitted a total of 34 pieces for judging, which took place on August 27th at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh. Wautoma resident...
These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
merrillfotonews.com
Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation team up for Flavor Creation Contest
WISCONSIN – Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a...
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
