Door County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WSAW

DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal

KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties. The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: No tricks, only treats in the forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures will return to central Wisconsin Thursday, as a slow push of warmer air moves back into the Badger State over the next several days. As the warmer air moves into southern Canada for the rest of the week, some occasional cloud cover will return at times, especially Thursday night into Friday morning, and again, a few more clouds on the way for Friday night. Overall, dry weather will continue well into the first few days of November.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN

