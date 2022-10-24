Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
As Texas police leader gives an update today on Uvalde school massacre response, victims' relatives are expected to urge his ouster
The Texas Department of Public Safety's top official is due to deliver Thursday the first formal, public update to his agency's oversight panel on its officers' actions during the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school, with families of the victims, furious over the response, expected to attend the meeting and call on him to resign.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
California doctor faces involuntary manslaughter charge in 2019 death of jail inmate
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee when...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death
Authorities have identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indiana State Police. The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April. State police were called to investigate after a resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, found the bone in the Callville Bay area of Lake Mead on October 17, according to park spokesperson Stefani Dawn. The next day, a park dive team searched the area and "confirmed the finding of human skeletal remains," Dawn said.
