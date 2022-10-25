Nikki Cross returns, interferes in WWE Raw main event

Cross attacked Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair during Monday's main event between Bayley and Belair.

The end of tonight’s Raw featured Nikki Cross, referred to under that name, standing tall over the likes of Bianca Belair and Bayley.

The finish of the main event of Monday’s Raw between Bayley and Belair had Cross come out and deliver a flying crossbody to a referee, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai after the referee had thrown them out. After Belair hit the KOD, Cross came into the ring and laid out Belair, allowing Bayley to get the win. However, Cross attacked Bayley after the match, standing tall over both women to end the show.

Cross was last seen on the September 26 edition of Raw, losing to Candace LeRae. After the match, Cross took off her superhero mask, dejected by her loss.

Cross debuted a superhero-inspired gimmick last July, calling herself Nikki ASH, with ASH standing for Almost a Super Hero. She briefly won the Raw Women’s Championship at that year’s Money in the Bank before Charlotte Flair won it back at SummerSlam. After a run teaming with Rhea Ripley that saw them become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nikki ASH turned heel early in 2022 and began a tag team with Doudrop during the summer.