Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Parents question school security and safety following Monday’s shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - School security is on the minds of parents in the St. Louis region following Monday’s deadly school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “It hits home, very scary,” said Ciara Wisham, the mother of a 7th grader. Benededda Orsi Aquino...
KMOV
SLPS moves students to online learning with weeks of renovations still ahead following deadly shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Raw emotion on display inside St. Louis Public School headquarters Tuesday, where district leaders shared what steps are underway to reinstate Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience as safe spaces for students. “We’re doing everything we can,”...
KMOV
Fundraisers set up for victims’ families, survivor of CVPA shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fundraisers have been set up to assist families after a 19-year-old killed a student and teacher and injured several others at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning. A GoFundMe has been set up to help former student Alexzandria Bell’s family. She was nearing...
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
KMOV
How to process trauma and speak to your children about school shootings | Resources and help
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s mass shooting at a St. Louis school will impact students, parents and staff in so many ways for years to come. A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman.
KMOV
Gun violence victims remembered at Interfaith Vigil to Save Children’s Lives
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School were remembered Tuesday at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. “Our city was added to a list that no city wants to be on. We are now a city that has...
KMOV
Remembering the victims killed in St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mom, a gym teacher and a cross-country coach; an aspiring dancer, weeks away from her 16th birthday. Those were the victims that were killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts school shooting on Monday morning. “She was a ray of sunshine to everyone,”...
KMOV
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to the victims of the South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence during their first home game since Monday’s South City school shooting. During warm-ups, players wore CVPA shirts to show support while playing their daily soccer game.
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
KMOV
Police detail South City school shooter’s plan, manifesto and ammunition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, we’re learning new details about the suspect behind Monday’s deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience High Schools. Police detectives and FBI agents are actively looking into the shooting that’s shaken the St. Louis...
KMOV
Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured. The shooter, later identified as...
KMOV
New details reveal multiple police visits were made to gunman’s home prior to school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - New details have surfaced on the gunman involved in Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police officials and city leaders gave an update on the shooting. Interim Police Chief...
KMOV
WATCH: Student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describes escaping school shooter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A student at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School recounted the Monday morning shooting. The freshman student said she heard “boom, boom, boom, boom” while she was on the fourth floor. She told News 4′s Damon Arnold that she was scared and that they worked together to open the window.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Drive-by Shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three months after pleading guilty, a St. Louis resident is facing 5 years in prison due to his involvement with local drug trading. Treyvon Perry, 20, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess and discharge a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According...
KMOV
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday morning, Orlando Harris, 19, entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis City and opened fire, killing two people, a teacher and a student, according to police. Harris exchanged shots with St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) and was killed. About...
KMOV
St. Louis jury finds man guilty in 2019 murder case
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury in St. Louis has convicted a man in a 2019 murder case that took place in the city’s Baden neighborhood. The two-day murder trial ended Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, with jurors finding 42-year-old Terrell Whiting, of St. Louis, guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.
KMOV
Father, son convicted of assaulting person after dispute over Pokemon Go game in 2018
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted father and son Robert and Angelo Matteuzzi Wednesday of assaulting someone in Kirkwood Park in 2018 after an argument over a mobile video game. Prosecutors argued that the Matteuzzis and the victim were competing in the mobile Pokemon Go...
KMOV
Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the ST. Louis area. Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMT’s to take come to one...
Comments / 0