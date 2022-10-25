ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Scotty Thurman Jr.

University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10

Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin points to the biggest challenge facing the Arkansas offense, reveals DB has left team

Bryan Harsin and Auburn will play a home game this week against Arkansas for the first time since Oct. 1, and the Tigers face a tall order in the Razorbacks’ offense. “The biggest challenge is that they’re really good,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “They’re tailbacks, their wide receivers. … and they’re well-coached. … The balance of the run game, the QB, the backs, the sweeps. … You have to know your assignments.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Nick Smith lands on Jerry West Award Watch List

University of Arkansas shooting guard Nick Smith Jr., was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The news comes on the heels of Smith's Bud Walton Arena debut Monday night in which he scored the first...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific

Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
JONESBORO, AR
csengineermag.com

Arkansas Business Best Places to Work 2022

Benchmark Group, Inc. was awarded one of this year’s “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas. In its ninth year, Arkansas Business offers “Best Places to Work” in partnership with Workforce Research Group. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
ARKANSAS STATE

