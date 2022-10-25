Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joseph Pinion Kinda Overlooked but Stepped Up in Opener
Not getting the publicity of others, Russellville freshman may be answer to question.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Scotty Thurman Jr.
University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10
Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
Kait 8
Kickoff for Arkansas’ homecoming matchup against Liberty announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas football’s week 10 homecoming game against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5, will kick at 3 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Razorbacks (4-3) and Flames (7-1) will meet for the first time. This weekend, Arkansas travels to Auburn (3-4) for an 11...
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman: Auburn ‘Is a Big Deal’ to Players
Watch Pittman's complete press conference of trip to face struggling Tigers.
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
Hogs QB KJ Jefferson: ‘It’s Personal’ Against Auburn
Razorbacks well aware of the "Auburn Problem" they want to end this year.
Game Time Set for Hogs’ First Home Game in Awhile
After being on the road nearly an entire month, we know what time they play Liberty.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin points to the biggest challenge facing the Arkansas offense, reveals DB has left team
Bryan Harsin and Auburn will play a home game this week against Arkansas for the first time since Oct. 1, and the Tigers face a tall order in the Razorbacks’ offense. “The biggest challenge is that they’re really good,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “They’re tailbacks, their wide receivers. … and they’re well-coached. … The balance of the run game, the QB, the backs, the sweeps. … You have to know your assignments.”
Nick Smith lands on Jerry West Award Watch List
University of Arkansas shooting guard Nick Smith Jr., was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The news comes on the heels of Smith's Bud Walton Arena debut Monday night in which he scored the first...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley fall foliage to peak earlier than usual this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No question about it, the peak of the fall colors in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and the Ouachitas will be earlier than usual this year.Watch the video above to learn more. Due in large part to the drought, though, there is absolutely no question the...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
csengineermag.com
Arkansas Business Best Places to Work 2022
Benchmark Group, Inc. was awarded one of this year’s “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas. In its ninth year, Arkansas Business offers “Best Places to Work” in partnership with Workforce Research Group. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
Miss Springdale 1967 finally gets her crown after 55 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, Judi Cox received her crown after 55 years—she was the only Springdale High School pageant winner who didn’t get to keep her crown. 1967 is the year Cox was originally crowned Miss Springdale. That same year, the school decided to cut...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
KHBS
Benton County, Arkansas jury deliberates in Zachary Harlan murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury began deliberating in Zachary Harlan's murder trial Wednesday afternoon. The jury took a break and plans to reconvene at the Benton County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Comments / 0