Investigation reveals deputy violated policies when shooting at man

The St Lucie County Sherriff's Office is releasing the results of an investigation after one of its deputies shot and hit a suspect who was reported to be acting aggressively toward officers.

According to a statement by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the state attorney's office for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has conducted a thorough and independent review of Deputy Cortney Hoyt's actions.

"It was so instinctual; I didn't mean to do it," Hoyt, who could be heard during body camera footage, said.

The sheriff's office said Hoyt's actions violated training, policies and procedures.

Dylan De Reivera, the man who was shot in the backside, is expected to be OK.

Reivera had been threatening to jump off the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce in early September.

"By all indications, the subject was experiencing a critical mental health episode," Sheriff Ken Mascara said. "He made comments that made Deputy Hoyt exceptionally concerned for his welfare."

"I'm here with you. Don't let go," Hoyt said while trying to convince Reivera back over the railing of the bridge. "Hey, I'm here. You're not alone. I'm here. You're not alone. I'm here. Don't let go."

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Deputy Cortney Hoyt's body camera video shows Dylan De Reivera threatening to jump off the North Causeway Bridge.

The man then jumped onto a lower platform and took off running.

According to the sheriff's office, he turned aggressive with deputies, who had to use their stun guns twice.

At one point, the man pulled out a pocket knife.

The sheriff's office said he started running and that's when Hoyt fired her weapon.

"I just know the deputy stepped out with him in a total effort to deescalate him, render aid to him, get him to a mental health facility, and it just turned very violent very quickly," Mascara said during a Sept. 7 news conference.

The sheriff's office said Hoyt joined as a trainee in 2019 and has never had disciplinary issues.

She faces disciplinary suspension and is required to undergo remedial training.