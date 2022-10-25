Read full article on original website
Bay one win from feat not accomplished since 2004
PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – With a win over Rutherford on Friday, the Bay football team will earn both a county and district title for the first time since 2004. The Tornadoes have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are in a prime position to secure a home playoff game. In that seven-game win streak, […]
WJHG-TV
Mosley and Niceville set to meet in this week’s American Charlie Game of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!
WJHG-TV
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights - Playoffs Round 1
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Round one of the 6A FHSAA State Championship took place tonight. Mosley will travel to Gulf Breeze on Saturday, October 29 for their second-round match-up. That match starts at 7pm.
Seven local volleyball teams make FHSAA playoffs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times. Class 4A Region 1: South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST. 6A Region 1: Mosley will host Gainesville […]
WJHG-TV
Chipola mens basketball team prepares for season ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After just two years, Donnie Tyndall has the Chipola mens basketball team coming off back to back state titles But the Indians aren’t satisfied. “Well you know we’ve had a great two year run.” says third year head coach Donnie Tyndall. “The first two years...
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is.....
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harley Hill is a senior at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven. At Mosley, Harley likes spending time with others. “I’m a very social person, so I like the social aspect of school,” Hill said. “And I enjoy the teachers and they’re always here for us.”
WJHG-TV
Fields of Faith returning to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
WJHG-TV
Nitro Funny Cars and Jets on tap for North Florida Motorplex Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -To our racing update courtesy the folks at the North Florida Motorplex. And come Saturday it’s going to be a night of Nitro Funny Cars, like the ones you see here, Jet Cars, ProMods, some fireworks and even a costume contest for the kids. What with Monday being Halloween and all. The gates to the track open at 8 am Saturday, time trials set to begin at 10 am, with racing beginning after that. Pro Mod qualifying begins at 1 pm with those finals at 8, the Funny Cars and Altereds and Jets starting at 5. For more information call (850) 209-4346.
Florida State running back returns to practice
The Seminoles have been missing the playmaker for a decent period of time.
Dothan High head coach Jed Kennedy suspended after sideline shoving incident
Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy will be suspended from all activities for one week but will not lose his job following a shoving incident on the sideline of the Wolves’ win over Opelika on Friday night. The suspension was announced during a Dothan City Schools press conference Monday...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 RB and Texas pledge, taking Florida State Seminoles return trip this weekend
The buzz is growing. Two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Florida State University, Edgewater High School (Florida) playmaker and Texas Longhorns five-star running back pledge Cedric Baxter Jr. is making a return trip. This week, the nation's No. 1 running back tweeted that ...
WJHG-TV
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball inducts three into Hall of Fame
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has a rich history in the Capital City. Monday night, the three latest inductees were celebrated.
fosterfollynews.net
Sarah Moody of Bascom, Florida to Wed Jordan Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022 in Chipley
Sarah Elizabeth Moody, of Bascom, Florida will wed Jordan Lee Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022. Moody is a graduate of Malone High School and alumnus of Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Smothers, a lifelong resident of Chipley, graduated from Chipley High School and is...
wtvy.com
Blowback over controversial punishment of DHS coach
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Tri State Community Orchestra. Updated: 1 hour ago. TCO's Halloween Spooktacular concert will be held at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan on...
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and blue skies head our way today. Temperatures are much cooler out this morning than yesterday. You’ll want to grab the jacket before heading...
wdhn.com
Dothan BOE members call for further investigation into DHS Head Coach
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two DCS BOE members are calling for a more in-depth and further investigation into Coach Jed Kennedy’s controversial actions on Friday night. To be clear, the board had no part in the decision. I was never informed that a decision would be made on Monday without board involvment. I am calling for further and complete investigation into the actions and conduct of this coach as it pertains to his treatment of student athletes, staff and other invited members of the football team.
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
