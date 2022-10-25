ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountstown, FL

WMBB

Bay one win from feat not accomplished since 2004

PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – With a win over Rutherford on Friday, the Bay football team will earn both a county and district title for the first time since 2004. The Tornadoes have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are in a prime position to secure a home playoff game. In that seven-game win streak, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mosley and Niceville set to meet in this week’s American Charlie Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Seven local volleyball teams make FHSAA playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times. Class 4A Region 1: South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST. 6A Region 1: Mosley will host Gainesville […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipola mens basketball team prepares for season ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After just two years, Donnie Tyndall has the Chipola mens basketball team coming off back to back state titles But the Indians aren’t satisfied. “Well you know we’ve had a great two year run.” says third year head coach Donnie Tyndall. “The first two years...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is.....

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harley Hill is a senior at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven. At Mosley, Harley likes spending time with others. “I’m a very social person, so I like the social aspect of school,” Hill said. “And I enjoy the teachers and they’re always here for us.”
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Fields of Faith returning to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Nitro Funny Cars and Jets on tap for North Florida Motorplex Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -To our racing update courtesy the folks at the North Florida Motorplex. And come Saturday it’s going to be a night of Nitro Funny Cars, like the ones you see here, Jet Cars, ProMods, some fireworks and even a costume contest for the kids. What with Monday being Halloween and all. The gates to the track open at 8 am Saturday, time trials set to begin at 10 am, with racing beginning after that. Pro Mod qualifying begins at 1 pm with those finals at 8, the Funny Cars and Altereds and Jets starting at 5. For more information call (850) 209-4346.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
BONIFAY, FL
wtvy.com

Blowback over controversial punishment of DHS coach

Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Tri State Community Orchestra. Updated: 1 hour ago. TCO's Halloween Spooktacular concert will be held at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan on...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and blue skies head our way today. Temperatures are much cooler out this morning than yesterday. You’ll want to grab the jacket before heading...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan BOE members call for further investigation into DHS Head Coach

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two DCS BOE members are calling for a more in-depth and further investigation into Coach Jed Kennedy’s controversial actions on Friday night. To be clear, the board had no part in the decision. I was never informed that a decision would be made on Monday without board involvment. I am calling for further and complete investigation into the actions and conduct of this coach as it pertains to his treatment of student athletes, staff and other invited members of the football team.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

