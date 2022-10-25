Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade
One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London
The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time. Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chaos is a ladder — up for Seahawks, down for Packers
A wise man once said, "Chaos is a ladder." All right, scratch that. Let's not look to Petyr Baelish of "Game of Thrones" for much in the way of life advice. But looking across the NFL landscape in Week 8, it's easy to understand the sentiment. As it sits right...
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
NBC Sports
Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms
The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett. After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
NBC Sports
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium
The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be built by 2026. It would be located in Orchard Park, on the other side of the street from their current stadium.
NBC Sports
Young recalls tough decision to turn down 49ers coaching job
Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.
Yardbarker
3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
Carr, Stabler Helped Raiders to Slim All-Time Margin Vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a slim all-time margin against the New Orleans Saints thanks to Kenny Stabler, and Derek Carr.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
Comments / 0