thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense

Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance

While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
STANFORD, CA
NBC Sports

Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms

The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett. After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium

The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be built by 2026. It would be located in Orchard Park, on the other side of the street from their current stadium.
NBC Sports

Young recalls tough decision to turn down 49ers coaching job

Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.
Yardbarker

3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
WASHINGTON STATE

