Columbus County, NC

WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Realtors help feed families in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In southeastern North Carolina, approximately 67,000 people struggle to put food on their tables. Realtors from the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) gathered to pack 40,000 meals for families in Brunswick County. 120 realtors took just a few hours out of their workday to...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road location. Per the announcement, YWCA Lower Cape Fear worked with the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to make the new stop a reality. They hope that the new stop will enable more community members to access the services provided at the YWCA.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A new city ordinance has taken effect, allowing food trucks and other mobile vendors to open for business within Whiteville city limits. In a unanimous vote, Whiteville City Council established a new ordinance allowing food trucks and other mobile vendors to operate with some stipulations. Vendors...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local nonprofit launches program to help kids in Title 1 middle schools explore STEAM education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Soaring As Eagles has launched the Inspired Minds program aimed at helping middle schoolers explore new topics and ideas. “Inspired Minds is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program to enlighten and broaden minds. This program is geared toward middle schoolers who may need guidance from mentors while experiencing fun and learning,” stated Soaring as Eagles on their website.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC

