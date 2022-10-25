Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Every 6th grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip to the Bald Head Island Conservancy throughout the past few weeks. But the schools didn’t have to pay a penny because of a donation from Jim and Devon...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WECT
Pet contests, raffles and more will be at the 9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The park is located at 314 Pine Grove Drive. Per the announcement, admission to the event will be free....
WECT
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex. “Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media. The event...
WECT
Communities in Schools, Child Trauma Institute open new location in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and families dealing with trauma and mental health struggles now have more options when it comes to getting help. The Trauma Institute and Child Trauma Institute has opened a new satellite office on Market Street in Wilmington. The office is shared with Communities in Schools...
WECT
Realtors help feed families in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In southeastern North Carolina, approximately 67,000 people struggle to put food on their tables. Realtors from the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) gathered to pack 40,000 meals for families in Brunswick County. 120 realtors took just a few hours out of their workday to...
WECT
Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road location. Per the announcement, YWCA Lower Cape Fear worked with the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to make the new stop a reality. They hope that the new stop will enable more community members to access the services provided at the YWCA.
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WECT
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A new city ordinance has taken effect, allowing food trucks and other mobile vendors to open for business within Whiteville city limits. In a unanimous vote, Whiteville City Council established a new ordinance allowing food trucks and other mobile vendors to operate with some stipulations. Vendors...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
WECT
Enchanted Airlie tickets will go on sale to the public starting Nov. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show is a popular attraction, but tickets tend to sell out fast. The public can buy tickets to Enchanted Airlie starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., per the Airlie website. Reservations will be available for November 25-26 and...
New program using tiny homes to help Fayetteville homeless veterans
Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired three tiny houses earlier this year through donations that will be completely remodeled to assist veterans.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
WECT
Local nonprofit launches program to help kids in Title 1 middle schools explore STEAM education
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Soaring As Eagles has launched the Inspired Minds program aimed at helping middle schoolers explore new topics and ideas. “Inspired Minds is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program to enlighten and broaden minds. This program is geared toward middle schoolers who may need guidance from mentors while experiencing fun and learning,” stated Soaring as Eagles on their website.
‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges in...
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. student slams victim on locker room floor, causes concussion: Report
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student with Marlboro County High School has been charged with assault & battery. According to a police warrant, on October 12, in the field house locker room at Marlboro County High School, Timoun Byrd picked up a victim, slamming them into the locker room floor.
Comments / 0