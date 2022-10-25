Seminary, Lake-Lehman advace in Class A field hockey tournament

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON – Emma Watchilla and Maddie Olshemski each scored four goals to lead Wyoming Seminary past Holy Redeemer 13-0 in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class A field hockey playoffs on Monday.

Seminary advances to a semifinal showdown with Lake-Lehman, also a 13-0 winner over Hanover Area on Monday. The game will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lake-Lehman.

Ella Barbacci and Izzy Pisano each added two goals, while Shaylee Brace also chipped in a goal.

Laine Cabell made six saves in goal for Seminary to record the shutout.

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 0

Bella DeCesaris scored two goals and assisted on three others as Lake-Lehman defeated Hanover Area.

The Black Knights will host Wyoming Seminary at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Also scoring for Lake-Lehman were Callie Dieffenbacher, Sage Morgan, T Ciaccia, Rachel Galasso, Sofia Lenza, Lauren Domzalski, AvaKlopp, Olivia Oliver, Sarah Kebbles, Ava Magdalinski and Mollie Kuhar.

Lackawanna Trail 5, Nanticoke 2

Lackwanna Trail advanced to a semifinal showdown with Wyoming Area by defeating Nanticoke.

Wyoming Area will host Lackawanna Trail on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

No further details from Monday’s game were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Amanda McGurk made 12 saves in goal as the Black Knights shut out the Warriors.

Ashley Hudak and Autumn Palka each scored fro Lehman in the second half.

Olivia Allen had 14 saves in goal for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

The Spartans scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Wolfpack.

Veronica Warunek scored twice for Valley West, while Lola Wojciechowski and Elise Ginocchetti each scored once.

Nancy Galeno and Lindsey Syms scored for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Mackenzie Bowling made two saves for Valley West, while Angelena Mendola had 12 for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Berwick 1, Hazleton Area 0

Lauren Donnelly scored off a corner kick at the 73:12 mark to lift Berwick over Hazleton Area. Abby Hess had three saves for Berwick to record the shutout while Brianna Kennedy had five for Hazleton Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 1, Holy Redeemer 0

Aidan Paduck scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Nick Demarco as the Tigers defeated the Royals.

Maz Shelhamer had seven saves in goal for Tunkhannock, while Prem Majamundar had seven for Holy Redeemer.

Wilkes-Barrea Area 2, Wyoming Area 0

Jefry Campos and Evan Corcoran each scored goals to lead Wilkes-Barre Area over Wyoming Area.

Joe Egidio had 10 saves in goal for Wilkes-Barre Area, while Trevor Kruszka had 6 for the Warriors.

FIELD HOCKEY

District 2 Class A

Quarterfinals

Wyoming Seminary 13, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0`–0

Wyoming Seminary`4`3`4`2`–13

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. WS, Maddie Olshemski (Chase Taylor), 5:58; 2. WS, Emma Watchilla (Taylor), 5:38; 3. WS, Olshemski (Kylie Romanchick), 1:03; 4. WS, IzzyPisano (Taylor), 0:00. Second Quarter: 5. WS, Watchilla (Taylor), 11:12; 6. WS, Watchilla (UA), 9:35; 7. WS, Olshemski (Izzy Shoemaker), 6:19. Third Quarter: 8. WS, Watchilla (UA), 13:10; 9. WS, Pisano (UA), 9:23; 10. WS, Ella Barbacci (Romanchick), 4:49; 11. WS, Olshemski (Taylor), 1:32. Fourth Quarter: 12. WS, Barbacci (UA), 13:00; 13. WS, Shaylee Brace (Shoemaker), 2:29.

Shots: HR 4, WS 45. Saves: HR (unavailable) 20, WS (Laine Cabell) 6. Corners: HR 2, WS 9.

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0`–0

Lake-Lehman`4`4`4`1`–13

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. LL, Bella DeCesaris (Sofia Lenza), 12:35; 2. LL, DeCesaris (Rachel Galasso), 6:43; 3. LL, Callie Dieffenbacher (Lenza), 5:23; 4. LL, Sage Morgan (T Ciaccia), 4:12. Second quarter: 5. LL, Ciaccia from (DeCesaris), 14:21; 6. LL, Galasso (DeCesaris), 12:45; 7. LL, Lenza from (DeCesaris), 10:19; 8. LL, Lauren Domzalski (Ava Klopp), 5:36. Third Quarter: 9. LL, Ava Klopp (Olivia Oliver), 8:12; 10. LL, Oliver (Klopp), 6:33; 11. LL, Sarah Kebbles (Oliver), 5:33; 12. LL, Ava Magdalinski (Oliver), 3:16. Fourth Quarter: 13. LL, Mollie Kuhar (Gracie James), 2:00.

Shots: HA 0, LL 35. Saves: HA (Taylor Martin) 17, LL (Post, Bucknavage, Sorber) 0. Corners: HA 0, LL 9.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`–0

Lake-Lehman`0`2`–2

Scoring: Second Half: 1. LL, Ashley Hudak (Marissa Brdaric), 9:19; 2. LL, Autumn Palka (UA), :05.

Shots: WA 12, LL 16. Saves: WA (Olivia Allen) 14, LL (Amanda McGurk) 12. Corners: WA 3, LL 3.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`1`–2

Valley West`0`4`–4

Scoring: First Half: 1. WBA, Nancy Galeno (UA), 2:26. Second Half: 2. WBA, Lindsey Syms (UA), 41:21; 3. WVW, Veronica Warunek (Elise Ginocchetti), 44:24; 4. WVW, Lola Wojciechiwski (PK), 50:39. 5. WVW, Ginocchetti (Gabby Marsola), 51:27; 6. WVW, Warunek (UA), 66:24.

Shots: WBA 3, WVW 16. Saves: WBA (Angelena Mendola) 12, WVW (Mackenzie Bowling) 2. Corners: WBA 3, WVW 4.

Berwick 1, Hazleton Area 0

Berwick`0`1`–1

Hazleton Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: Second Half: 1. Ber, Lauren Donnelly (Alyssa Lewis), 73:12.

Shots: Ber 6, HA 3. Saves: Ber (Abby Hess) 3, HA (Brianna Kennedy) 5. Corners: Ber 5, HA 3.

BOY SOCCER

Tunkhannock 1, Holy Redeemer 0

Tunkhannock`1`0`–1

Holy Redeemer`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half: 1. Tunk, AIdan Paduck (Nick Demarco), 14:00.

Shots: HR 7, Tunk 9. Saves: HR (Prem Majamundar) 7, Tunk (Max Shelhammer) 7.

Wilkes-Barre area 2, Wyoming Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`2`–2

Wyoming Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: Second Half: 1. WBA, Jefry Campos (Josh Flores) 67:01; 2. WBA, Evan Corcoran (Musa Conteh), 75:56.

Shots: WBA 8, WA 10. Saves: WBA (Joe Egidio) 10, WA (Trevor Kruszka) 6. Corners: WBA 7, WA 2.