ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehman, PA

Seminary, Lake-Lehman advace in Class A field hockey tournament

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otxlp_0ilMq9o600

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON – Emma Watchilla and Maddie Olshemski each scored four goals to lead Wyoming Seminary past Holy Redeemer 13-0 in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class A field hockey playoffs on Monday.

Seminary advances to a semifinal showdown with Lake-Lehman, also a 13-0 winner over Hanover Area on Monday. The game will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lake-Lehman.

Ella Barbacci and Izzy Pisano each added two goals, while Shaylee Brace also chipped in a goal.

Laine Cabell made six saves in goal for Seminary to record the shutout.

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 0

Bella DeCesaris scored two goals and assisted on three others as Lake-Lehman defeated Hanover Area.

The Black Knights will host Wyoming Seminary at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Also scoring for Lake-Lehman were Callie Dieffenbacher, Sage Morgan, T Ciaccia, Rachel Galasso, Sofia Lenza, Lauren Domzalski, AvaKlopp, Olivia Oliver, Sarah Kebbles, Ava Magdalinski and Mollie Kuhar.

Lackawanna Trail 5, Nanticoke 2

Lackwanna Trail advanced to a semifinal showdown with Wyoming Area by defeating Nanticoke.

Wyoming Area will host Lackawanna Trail on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

No further details from Monday’s game were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Amanda McGurk made 12 saves in goal as the Black Knights shut out the Warriors.

Ashley Hudak and Autumn Palka each scored fro Lehman in the second half.

Olivia Allen had 14 saves in goal for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

The Spartans scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Wolfpack.

Veronica Warunek scored twice for Valley West, while Lola Wojciechowski and Elise Ginocchetti each scored once.

Nancy Galeno and Lindsey Syms scored for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Mackenzie Bowling made two saves for Valley West, while Angelena Mendola had 12 for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Berwick 1, Hazleton Area 0

Lauren Donnelly scored off a corner kick at the 73:12 mark to lift Berwick over Hazleton Area. Abby Hess had three saves for Berwick to record the shutout while Brianna Kennedy had five for Hazleton Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 1, Holy Redeemer 0

Aidan Paduck scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Nick Demarco as the Tigers defeated the Royals.

Maz Shelhamer had seven saves in goal for Tunkhannock, while Prem Majamundar had seven for Holy Redeemer.

Wilkes-Barrea Area 2, Wyoming Area 0

Jefry Campos and Evan Corcoran each scored goals to lead Wilkes-Barre Area over Wyoming Area.

Joe Egidio had 10 saves in goal for Wilkes-Barre Area, while Trevor Kruszka had 6 for the Warriors.

FIELD HOCKEY

District 2 Class A

Quarterfinals

Wyoming Seminary 13, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0`–0

Wyoming Seminary`4`3`4`2`–13

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. WS, Maddie Olshemski (Chase Taylor), 5:58; 2. WS, Emma Watchilla (Taylor), 5:38; 3. WS, Olshemski (Kylie Romanchick), 1:03; 4. WS, IzzyPisano (Taylor), 0:00. Second Quarter: 5. WS, Watchilla (Taylor), 11:12; 6. WS, Watchilla (UA), 9:35; 7. WS, Olshemski (Izzy Shoemaker), 6:19. Third Quarter: 8. WS, Watchilla (UA), 13:10; 9. WS, Pisano (UA), 9:23; 10. WS, Ella Barbacci (Romanchick), 4:49; 11. WS, Olshemski (Taylor), 1:32. Fourth Quarter: 12. WS, Barbacci (UA), 13:00; 13. WS, Shaylee Brace (Shoemaker), 2:29.

Shots: HR 4, WS 45. Saves: HR (unavailable) 20, WS (Laine Cabell) 6. Corners: HR 2, WS 9.

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0`–0

Lake-Lehman`4`4`4`1`–13

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. LL, Bella DeCesaris (Sofia Lenza), 12:35; 2. LL, DeCesaris (Rachel Galasso), 6:43; 3. LL, Callie Dieffenbacher (Lenza), 5:23; 4. LL, Sage Morgan (T Ciaccia), 4:12. Second quarter: 5. LL, Ciaccia from (DeCesaris), 14:21; 6. LL, Galasso (DeCesaris), 12:45; 7. LL, Lenza from (DeCesaris), 10:19; 8. LL, Lauren Domzalski (Ava Klopp), 5:36. Third Quarter: 9. LL, Ava Klopp (Olivia Oliver), 8:12; 10. LL, Oliver (Klopp), 6:33; 11. LL, Sarah Kebbles (Oliver), 5:33; 12. LL, Ava Magdalinski (Oliver), 3:16. Fourth Quarter: 13. LL, Mollie Kuhar (Gracie James), 2:00.

Shots: HA 0, LL 35. Saves: HA (Taylor Martin) 17, LL (Post, Bucknavage, Sorber) 0. Corners: HA 0, LL 9.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`–0

Lake-Lehman`0`2`–2

Scoring: Second Half: 1. LL, Ashley Hudak (Marissa Brdaric), 9:19; 2. LL, Autumn Palka (UA), :05.

Shots: WA 12, LL 16. Saves: WA (Olivia Allen) 14, LL (Amanda McGurk) 12. Corners: WA 3, LL 3.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`1`–2

Valley West`0`4`–4

Scoring: First Half: 1. WBA, Nancy Galeno (UA), 2:26. Second Half: 2. WBA, Lindsey Syms (UA), 41:21; 3. WVW, Veronica Warunek (Elise Ginocchetti), 44:24; 4. WVW, Lola Wojciechiwski (PK), 50:39. 5. WVW, Ginocchetti (Gabby Marsola), 51:27; 6. WVW, Warunek (UA), 66:24.

Shots: WBA 3, WVW 16. Saves: WBA (Angelena Mendola) 12, WVW (Mackenzie Bowling) 2. Corners: WBA 3, WVW 4.

Berwick 1, Hazleton Area 0

Berwick`0`1`–1

Hazleton Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: Second Half: 1. Ber, Lauren Donnelly (Alyssa Lewis), 73:12.

Shots: Ber 6, HA 3. Saves: Ber (Abby Hess) 3, HA (Brianna Kennedy) 5. Corners: Ber 5, HA 3.

BOY SOCCER

Tunkhannock 1, Holy Redeemer 0

Tunkhannock`1`0`–1

Holy Redeemer`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Half: 1. Tunk, AIdan Paduck (Nick Demarco), 14:00.

Shots: HR 7, Tunk 9. Saves: HR (Prem Majamundar) 7, Tunk (Max Shelhammer) 7.

Wilkes-Barre area 2, Wyoming Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`2`–2

Wyoming Area`0`0`–0

Scoring: Second Half: 1. WBA, Jefry Campos (Josh Flores) 67:01; 2. WBA, Evan Corcoran (Musa Conteh), 75:56.

Shots: WBA 8, WA 10. Saves: WBA (Joe Egidio) 10, WA (Trevor Kruszka) 6. Corners: WBA 7, WA 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Penguins cruise to 5-1 win on O’Connor’s three points

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins extended their win streak to four by defeating the Cleveland Monsters, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Drew O’Connor led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-0-1-0) offense with two goals and three points, while the Penguins’ penalty...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 28-30

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times Leader

Jury acquits Wyoming man of laundromat fire

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Wyoming Borough man of setting a fire inside a laundromat more than three years ago. Michael Inman, 32, of Monument Avenue, was charged by Wyoming Borough police with igniting a fire in the basement of the 8th Street Laundromat on Aug. 16, 2019, according to court records.
WYOMING, PA
Times News

Marian holds Hall of Fame induction

The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TRESCKOW, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut home in Monroe County

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sentence given for Scranton bank robber

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Sugarloaf teen, 17, to face homicide charge in Luzerne County Court

BUTLER TWP. — A 17-year-old boy from Sugarloaf accused with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court. Alan Jay Meyers, of Hickory Road, was charged by state police at Hazleton as an adult for the fatal shooting of Kassadey Matulevich, a senior and cheerleader at Hazleton Area High School, inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy