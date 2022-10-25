Read full article on original website
C. Vanessa
2d ago
Hmmm didn't Hurricane Sandy start the same way and around the same time in October?
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
WESH
Forecasters tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season isn't over yet. There are three areas in the Atlantic that WESH 2 meteorologists are watching. The first disturbance is located about 150 miles of Bermuda and has been given a 10% chance of formation in the next two days and a 10% chance of formation in the next five days.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean
Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
(MATLACHA, Fla.)-- Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600...
Atlantic Storm Potentially Churning Toward Similar Path as Hurricane Ian
Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance of another cyclone developing. But at the moment, there are no indications another Ian is imminent.
What Caused 90 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs to Simply Vanish?
For years many of us have been hooked on watching the Deadliest Catch. My family and I have been watching all things Alaska and dreaming of a life outside the grid. So, when I saw news reports that for the first time, the season was canceled, I listened in absolute disbelief.
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian
A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
WATCH: Wild Time-Lapse Footage Shows Entire Fort Myers Home Washed Away by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s death toll has surpassed 100 as the horrific storm moved across the Florida and other southern states along the East Coast. In this terrifying clip from Fort Myers, Florida, we see the storm’s immense power as it ravages an entire home. The time-lapse footage shows how quickly and powerfully the storm devastated the local area. Buildings were ripped from foundations, and the surging tide looks like an ocean in the coastal town.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Florida mobile home park residents forced to leave homes, terminate leases
One woman told AccuWeather that the type of tight-knit community found in the neighborhood is hard to come by these days. Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and...
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian Brings Strange ‘Mystery’ Critter Into Florida Man’s Yard
It’s been several days since Hurricane Ian ravaged much of Florida. But even still, residents continue to find some unusual creatures lurking in their flooded lawns and homes. A new viral video sees the moment a Melbourne, FL man discovered a strange slithering “mystery” critter in his submerged yard.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
