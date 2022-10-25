ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Hospitals: International Hospital Survey

By Newsweek Staff
 2 days ago
In our nine decades, Newsweek has covered all aspects of health care— scientific challenges, economic disruption, the occasional medical miracle and most of all, what these developments mean for our readers.

As part of that commitment, we've partnered with Statista Inc, the global market research and consumer data firm, to delve deeper into how Smart Hospitals are using state-of-the-art technology to fundamentally rethink how care is delivered while improving healthcare outcomes and hospital efficiency.

Responses of this survey will be incorporated into the World's Best Smart Hospitals ranking.

You may consider collecting the required information prior to starting the survey. A pdf-preview of the survey can be found here.

To register for participation in the survey, please click on the button below:

Please note that to ensure the validity of the information provided, each participant is required to fill out a verification form at the end of the survey

