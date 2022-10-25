ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs)

By Newsweek Staff
In our nine decades, Newsweek has covered all aspects of health care— scientific challenges, economic disruption, the occasional medical miracle and most of all, what these developments mean for our readers.

In recent years, Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) and the pursuit for patient centered care has become a key topic in health care systems worldwide. Thus, as part of our commitment, we've once again partnered with Statista Inc - this time to evaluate the implementation of Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) in the leading hospitals around the world. Responses from the survey will be incorporated into the "World's Best Hospitals" and "World's Best Specialized Hospitals" rankings.

Should you wish to preview the survey questionnaire, you can do so here.

To ensure the validity of the information provided, each participant is required to fill out a verification form at the end of the survey.

To register for participation in the survey, please click on the button below:

Register here

Please note that to ensure the validity of the information provided, each participant is required to fill out a verification form at the end of the survey.

