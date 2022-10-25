ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 2 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million, one of the highest in the lottery game’s history.

If a ticket matches all six numbers listed below, the winner will take home the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, and Powerball number 16.

The jackpot jumped ahead of the drawing from the $610 million it was estimated to be after Saturday’s drawing went without a winner.

Despite a $15 million increase, this Powerball jackpot ranks behind the $632.6 million split between winners in California and Wisconsin earlier this year.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

  1. $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)
  2. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI)
  3. $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)
  4. $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)
  5. $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)
  6. $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)
  7. $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)
  8. $625 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022
  9. $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL)
  10. $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The current jackpot has been building since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $299.8 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

