Hilton, NY

Comments / 6

2d ago

Teachers and parents should be investigated too, someone else knew about this for all these years and just turned their head.

WHEC TV-10

RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law

On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local salons pamper women who have survived domestic abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with three local salons, including textures Beauty Bar on Lyell Avenue, to pamper local women who have survived domestic abuse. About 30 women got new haircuts and styles on Monday, as well as roses...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY

Comments / 0

