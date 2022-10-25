Read full article on original website
2d ago
Teachers and parents should be investigated too, someone else knew about this for all these years and just turned their head.
13 WHAM
Man accused of killing wife, leaving children with body pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of strangling his wife to death last summer and leaving their young children home with her body pleaded guilty Tuesday. Ahmed Ali, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the Aug. 1, 2021 death of Arbay Chivala, 23, at a home on Argo Park.
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
13 WHAM
Hilton parents call for accountability from school district after Ashton guilty verdict
Hilton, N.Y. — Some parents are calling for accountability within the Hilton Central School District after Kirk Ashton was found guilty of sexually abusing 21 male students. Ashton was the principal of Northwood Elementary School for 17 years. He was convicted on 46 of the 50 counts against him and is awaiting a sentence in November.
13 WHAM
National expert shares advice on abuse prevention, in wake of Ashton verdict
Rochester, N.Y. — One day after Kirk Ashton, former principal of Northwood Elementary School, was convicted of sexually abusing 21 boys, a national expert is weighing in on the importance of abuse prevention. Robert Shoop has co-authored 20 books, including Sexual Exploitation in Schools: How to Spot it and...
WHEC TV-10
Following child safety session, student came forward about former Hilton principal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The testimony of over two dozen young boys in the Kirk Ashton trial persuaded a jury to convict a former Hilton Elementary School principal of sexual abuse. One local agency also played a major role in the case coming to fruition. That agency is the Bivona...
CBS News
Video shows student restrained by Batavia High School staffer
CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. CBS 2’s Marybel González reports.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
Oh, deer: Monroe Co. second highest county for animal-car crashes
These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.
nyspnews.com
Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law
On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave
Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
Police investigating Schwartz Street Stabbing
Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes.
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
Clarence woman murdered by husband remembered as “shining star”
A small, but moving memorial service was held today in honor of one of the victims of a quadruple murder-suicide in Clarence a couple of weeks ago.
WHEC TV-10
Local salons pamper women who have survived domestic abuse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with three local salons, including textures Beauty Bar on Lyell Avenue, to pamper local women who have survived domestic abuse. About 30 women got new haircuts and styles on Monday, as well as roses...
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
Medina man charged with possession, and transportation of meth
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Medina man was charged with possession, transportation, and sale of methamphetamine in and around the city of Batavia. Kevin Kage, 35, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash
HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
