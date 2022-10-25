Read full article on original website
Ga. inmate serving murder sentence who escaped 3 times captured in Florida
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia inmate who escaped for the third time last week has been captured walking down a Florida highway. Anthony Moret, 67, was serving a life sentence for murder at the Valdosta Transitional Center when he escaped on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
City of Valdosta announces Country Club Dr. lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning drivers of lane shift/closures for an area of Country Club Drive in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta will begin lane shift/closures for an area of County Club Drive in Valdosta on Wednesday, October 26th, according to the City’s Facebook page.
Two people killed in Suwannee County crash
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
City of Valdosta cautions drivers of lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers to be aware of lane shift/closures for Gornto Road at St. John’s Catholic School. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, Starting on Gornto Rd. at St. John’s Catholic School to White Oak Drive, lane shift/closures will be taking place on Tuesday, October 25th. Drivers are being urged to drive safely.
Vehicle stolen at knifepoint in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after threatening a person with a knife and taking their vehicle and phone. Arrested: Strickland, Patrick J, African American male, 33 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 25, 2022, at approximately 1:46 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 516 River...
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak
Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
Georgia Power brings new smart technology to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With all of the new technology the world has to offer, Georgia Power thinks it’s time they step it up a notch. Georgia Power said they are investing in the future of energy by making the grids smarter, stronger and more resilient. The new smart circuit will cater to about 2,500 people in the community.
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal. Two eighth grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention...
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Valdosta Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault case
The Valdosta Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Lawrence Lee Williams in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 4.
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
WCHS Student Wins 1st Place in Sunbelt Ag Expo Competition
Grayson M., a sophomore student at Ware County High School, won the State FFA Tractor and Machinery Operations competition that was recently held at the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo in Moultrie, Georgia. Students who placed first or second from all across the state qualified to enter the competition to demonstrate their ability to operate tractors and equipment safely while also completing multiple problem-solving situations and testing their knowledge about agriculture equipment. After a tough competition, Grayson came out on top.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
