Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Prescribing hope: Local pharmacy expands to help community

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local pharmacy is expanding in the community. They hope soon to be able to serve more people on the east side and beyond. Saint Vincent de Paul is in the west end and Northern Kentucky. But they have launched a big campaign to help them grow the pharmacy program as well as their other services which help in everything from nutrition education to educational programs.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local artists dedicate the Crown Tiara Bench downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati leaders dedicate a striking new piece of public art Tuesday. Local artists teamed up to create the Crown Tiara bench at Yeatman's Cove downtown. It features a large mosaic, along with unique metal and glass work. The bench is in celebration of "The Crown", the city's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Buddy bench unveiled at Linden Elementary dedicated to Nolen Jones

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and teachers at a local elementary school remember one of their own. A buddy bench dedication took place Tuesday afternoon to honor a former kindergarten student who lost his life in a crash last year. Nolen Jones is sorely missed. "While Nolen's loss will always...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

$30M restoration of historic OTR breweries moves forward

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A planned $30 million renovation of historic Over-the-Rhine brewery buildings by the new owner of the Cincinnati Beverage Co. has received a key approval it needs to move forward. Cincinnati's Historic Conservation Board on Monday approved three measures to allow the restoration of the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Savor Cincinnati returns with all new chef pairings for a unique culinary experience

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a one-of-a-kind dinner series that has the top cooks in the Tri-State joining forces. Savor Cincinnati is back next month, and it is a must-attend event for local food lovers. Annette Troescher from Cincinnati Magazine and Daniel Messer from Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood talk about this collaborative competition involving five-course meals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
WKRC

Family reacts after 3-year-old shot in Madisonville home

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of 3-year-old, Dmarian Davis, who was shot in a Madisonville home on Sunday night is speaking out for the first time. The mother's cousin describes new details of what happened that day, and the devastation they all face from this tragic loss. The family is in emotional overload and complete shock after the horrifying loss that happened just four days ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4th and final Honor Flight of 2022 heads to Washington, D.C.

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Dozens of Tri-State veterans are in Washington, D.C. for the fourth and final Honor Flight of the year Tuesday. The vets are spending the day the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other Washington D.C. sights.
HEBRON, KY
WKRC

The triple-demic: three viruses local experts are saying to look out for

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital continue to recommend flu and COVID-19 vaccines as a triple threat of viruses continues to climb in the Tri-State. The threat for a “triple-demic” is on the rise. Those tracking illnesses say three respiratory viruses are colliding and they have the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

CPS: Teacher on leave after physical altercation with student

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on leave after being involved in a physical altercation with a student. CPS is not identifying the teacher at Western Hills University High School but says it is investigating the incident. No word on what led up to the altercation. CPS...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio

Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Miami University student accused of making terroristic threats

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. admitted making the post out of...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Opening date announced for the Fountain Square ice rink

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The ice rink at Fountain Square will open next weekend. 3CDC said the UC Health Ice Rink will open to skaters and bumper cars on November 5. Reservations are recommended. There will be two different kinds of sessions. At times both ice skaters and bumper cars will...
CINCINNATI, OH

