WKRC
Prescribing hope: Local pharmacy expands to help community
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local pharmacy is expanding in the community. They hope soon to be able to serve more people on the east side and beyond. Saint Vincent de Paul is in the west end and Northern Kentucky. But they have launched a big campaign to help them grow the pharmacy program as well as their other services which help in everything from nutrition education to educational programs.
WKRC
Local artists dedicate the Crown Tiara Bench downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati leaders dedicate a striking new piece of public art Tuesday. Local artists teamed up to create the Crown Tiara bench at Yeatman's Cove downtown. It features a large mosaic, along with unique metal and glass work. The bench is in celebration of "The Crown", the city's...
WKRC
Buddy bench unveiled at Linden Elementary dedicated to Nolen Jones
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and teachers at a local elementary school remember one of their own. A buddy bench dedication took place Tuesday afternoon to honor a former kindergarten student who lost his life in a crash last year. Nolen Jones is sorely missed. "While Nolen's loss will always...
WKRC
Experts concerned that COVID-19 could surge due to people not getting boosters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Healthcare providers have new concerns that COVID-19 will make a big comeback this winter, especially because the number of people stepping up to get the new COVID-19 booster is dismal. The new bivalent boosters are now available for those ages five and older, but numbers are low...
WKRC
$30M restoration of historic OTR breweries moves forward
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A planned $30 million renovation of historic Over-the-Rhine brewery buildings by the new owner of the Cincinnati Beverage Co. has received a key approval it needs to move forward. Cincinnati's Historic Conservation Board on Monday approved three measures to allow the restoration of the former...
WKRC
Savor Cincinnati returns with all new chef pairings for a unique culinary experience
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a one-of-a-kind dinner series that has the top cooks in the Tri-State joining forces. Savor Cincinnati is back next month, and it is a must-attend event for local food lovers. Annette Troescher from Cincinnati Magazine and Daniel Messer from Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood talk about this collaborative competition involving five-course meals.
WKRC
Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
WKRC
Family reacts after 3-year-old shot in Madisonville home
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of 3-year-old, Dmarian Davis, who was shot in a Madisonville home on Sunday night is speaking out for the first time. The mother's cousin describes new details of what happened that day, and the devastation they all face from this tragic loss. The family is in emotional overload and complete shock after the horrifying loss that happened just four days ago.
WKRC
4th and final Honor Flight of 2022 heads to Washington, D.C.
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Dozens of Tri-State veterans are in Washington, D.C. for the fourth and final Honor Flight of the year Tuesday. The vets are spending the day the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other Washington D.C. sights.
WKRC
Local law enforcement, environmental group pull abandoned cars out of Ohio River
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local law enforcement agencies and an environmental group are working together to pull vehicles out of the Ohio River. Sonar and the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team divers were used to identify cars that have been abandoned in the Ohio River. Living Lands &...
WKRC
Water rescue in Butler County after person tries to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a water rescue in Butler County early Thursday morning. It happened near Trenton Road at Riverside in St. Clair Township. The person in the water was eluding the police. No word was given on why.
WKRC
The triple-demic: three viruses local experts are saying to look out for
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital continue to recommend flu and COVID-19 vaccines as a triple threat of viruses continues to climb in the Tri-State. The threat for a “triple-demic” is on the rise. Those tracking illnesses say three respiratory viruses are colliding and they have the...
WKRC
Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
WKRC
Springfield Twp. couple charged in son's death extradited back to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springfield Township couple charged in the death of their son has been extradited back to Hamilton County. John and Katherine Snyder were indicted on Sept. 27, 2022 for the eight-year-old boy's death and the alleged mistreatment of their other children. John is accused of...
WKRC
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
WKRC
CPS: Teacher on leave after physical altercation with student
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on leave after being involved in a physical altercation with a student. CPS is not identifying the teacher at Western Hills University High School but says it is investigating the incident. No word on what led up to the altercation. CPS...
WKRC
You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio
Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
WKRC
Miami University student accused of making terroristic threats
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. admitted making the post out of...
WKRC
Opening date announced for the Fountain Square ice rink
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The ice rink at Fountain Square will open next weekend. 3CDC said the UC Health Ice Rink will open to skaters and bumper cars on November 5. Reservations are recommended. There will be two different kinds of sessions. At times both ice skaters and bumper cars will...
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't usually come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
