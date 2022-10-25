The FTSE 100 lifted further to close at its highest level in three weeks after a strong showing by Shell helped support trading.The oil major revealed upbeat profits for the past three months on Thursday morning, sparking a rally among its peers.London’s top index ended the day up 17.62 points, or 0.25%, at 7,073.69.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another choppy session for markets in Europe, with the FTSE 100 pushing higher, helped by strong gains from the energy sector, after Shell announced another decent set of quarterly numbers.”Shell said adjusted earnings more than...

2 HOURS AGO