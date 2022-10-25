Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
kitco.com
Gold price erosion continues amid strong U.S. dollar, higher bond yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are again lower in early U.S. trading Friday, with gold hitting a three-week low. The seemingly relentless appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and the resulting rise in U.S. Treasury yields continue to undermine the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $11.50 at $1,625.20 and December silver was down $0.434 at $18.255.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Fed Pivot, Boris Johnson And Tesla - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 24:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip, Dollar Steadies After China Market Slump. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors took a cautious stance on risk heading into what could be a make-or-break week for global stock markets.
kitco.com
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
FTSE climbs after energy stocks boosted by bumper Shell profits
The FTSE 100 lifted further to close at its highest level in three weeks after a strong showing by Shell helped support trading.The oil major revealed upbeat profits for the past three months on Thursday morning, sparking a rally among its peers.London’s top index ended the day up 17.62 points, or 0.25%, at 7,073.69.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another choppy session for markets in Europe, with the FTSE 100 pushing higher, helped by strong gains from the energy sector, after Shell announced another decent set of quarterly numbers.”Shell said adjusted earnings more than...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sells off on speculation of less hawkish Fed, euro regains parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank more than 1% against a basket of peers on Wednesday as weakening economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, sending the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month.
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
Oil prices steady as Chinese demand data disappoints
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre, but rising equities in key markets marked a brief respite from global recession fears.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Lower Yields Amid Earnings Parade
U.S. stocks ended firmly higher Tuesday as investors extended Wall Street's solid October rally amid a parade of blue chip corporate earnings before and after the closing bell and a pullback in Treasury bond yields. A softer U.S. dollar, which was marked 1% lower on the session at 1110.851, and...
CNBC
Gold dips as dollar climbs, spotlight on Fed
Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar advanced, offsetting support from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its rate hike pace after November. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,658.77 per ounce by 12:55 p.m GMT, while U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,662.30. Gold prices were being...
