MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Chase and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspects struck the victim and stole his vehicle. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries at the hospital on Oct. 26.

