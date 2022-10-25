Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
Darrell Brooks' mother wants to 'curl up and die' after verdict
Dawn Woods spoke with FOX6 News in the hours after a Waukesha County jury convicted her son on 76 charges for murdering six people and injuring more than 60 others in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Nov. 21, 2021. Woods referred to her son as a “caged bird” and said she hopes the case will raise awareness of mental illness.
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
In final act in office, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas presents financial gift to fallen deputies memorial nonprofit
FRANKLIN – In a last official act, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas presented a check for $10,000 to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Historical Memorial Committee Sunday morning. The memorial, also known as the “Call to Duty Memorial,” is housed at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy and consists...
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
Silver Alert canceled: Racine County man found safe
RACINE, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for Paul Schwalenberg has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original Silver Alert notice is available below. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Paul Schwalenberg, who was last seen midday Wednesday, Oct. 26 leaving his residence on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville.
28th and Burleigh house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Burleigh. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Official say the house is uninhabitable. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been release – including the cause of the fire...
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
Chase and Lincoln homicide; man dies at hospital, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Chase and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspects struck the victim and stole his vehicle. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries at the hospital on Oct. 26.
Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
Darrell Brooks verdict: Guilty on all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Prosecutors promised in opening statements they'd be efficient in presenting their case in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, and it appears they were. it took jurors around three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty on all counts.
Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
Jury deliberating in Waukesha parade attack trial after cryptic Reddit post raises concerns
The jury is deliberating in the Waukesha parade attack trial after a cryptic Reddit post caused concerns.
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
Milwaukee car thieves caused 'a lot of destruction for 1 vehicle,' owner says
For a group of Milwaukee car thieves, getting into their target Kia wasn’t much of a problem, but getting out of the lot was. Surveillance shows their dedication left quite a bit of destruction.
Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - An injured Port Washington police officer ran after two men prosecutors say took off from their vehicle during a pursuit, running across all four lanes of I-43 before they were arrested on multiple charges. A criminal complaint says the Illinois men ditched the SUV after crashing into the officer's parked squad.
Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
