

 

Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors

Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woodwalk Gallery in Door County, a locally owned art gallery shop

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County. WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry,...
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Wine and Beer Walk this weekend in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – Sip, walk, and check out special displays and prizes. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Fall Wine and Beer walk happening this weekend in Two Rivers. The Two Rivers Fall Wine and Beer Walk – “Reds, Whites and Brews,” will be held on Friday, Oct. 28th from 5:00 – 8:30 pm. Participants can choose to sample either wine flavors or beer flavors at Two Rivers businesses.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Enjoy Halloween weekend in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thrills & Chills is happening this weekend in downtown Sturgeon Bay! The event runs from 10am-3pm this Saturday, October 29. -West Side Spooky Celebration from 11am-3pm on Madison Ave. -Spook-tacular Sturgeon Bay Scavenger Hunt. -And of course lots of food and drinks, especially from...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Advance Titan

The Little Farmer is perfect for fall

Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Gamblers Pre-Game Trick-or-Treat Trail this Saturday

(WFRV) – It’s a safe, weather-proof trick-or-treating event and you can catch a Gamblers game afterwards. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Trick-or-Treat Trail event before the Gamblers game this Saturday. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Grease’ opening ‘New Horizons’ season in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:. “We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

CAP Services set to host Trivia Night Unplugged, all ages welcome

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Trivia night unplugged is a family-friendly game night (WITHOUT technology) happening in Appleton on Saturday, November 5. This event is held by CAP Services, and all funds will support the skills enhancement program in Outagamie County. Teams can be from 4-10 people and for all...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Casual to formal with one piece

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday gets you going casual with a jacket that can also dress up for an event. It matches perfectly with jeans or you can pair it with a skirt or dress. It’s also available in black at Furs and Clothing of Distinction where they can fit you from casual to formal in downtown Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army Fox Cities struggling to get food for their pantry

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials say they are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as the need for their services increases. “I’ve never seen it where it’s as bare as it is,” said Kristal Knudtson, who is the director of development marking and communications for the organization.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?. This nine-week-old puppy is a little shy but very affectionate and loves snuggles. She is at the Waupaca Humane Society with her four brothers and sisters so if you are open for more than one dog, they have you covered.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grainworks Old + New gives new life to retired whiskey and bourbon barrels

(WFRV) – They are one of the largest suppliers in the state of retired whiskey and bourbon barrels. Brian and Chad are the creators behind Grainworks Old + New where they give new life to these barrels, giving endless options to home décor, gift options, even wedding signage for you to choose from.
APPLETON, WI

