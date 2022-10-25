Read full article on original website
gbnewsnetwork.com
Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors
Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
wearegreenbay.com
Nominate a local Veteran for upcoming Veterans Day Tribute Concert at Epic Event Center
(WFRV) – It’s a night of music telling the stories of Military families. Told through a non-profit organization, Operation Song, they are seeking a local Veteran for what others are calling a healing process. Executive Director of the organization, Mike Byer spoke to Local 5 Live from Nashville...
wearegreenbay.com
Woodwalk Gallery in Door County, a locally owned art gallery shop
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County. WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry,...
wearegreenbay.com
Fall Wine and Beer Walk this weekend in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Sip, walk, and check out special displays and prizes. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Fall Wine and Beer walk happening this weekend in Two Rivers. The Two Rivers Fall Wine and Beer Walk – “Reds, Whites and Brews,” will be held on Friday, Oct. 28th from 5:00 – 8:30 pm. Participants can choose to sample either wine flavors or beer flavors at Two Rivers businesses.
wearegreenbay.com
Enjoy Halloween weekend in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thrills & Chills is happening this weekend in downtown Sturgeon Bay! The event runs from 10am-3pm this Saturday, October 29. -West Side Spooky Celebration from 11am-3pm on Madison Ave. -Spook-tacular Sturgeon Bay Scavenger Hunt. -And of course lots of food and drinks, especially from...
Advance Titan
The Little Farmer is perfect for fall
Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay residents given opportunity to vote on Pamperin Park’s new playground design
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pamperin Park’s playground is over 25 years old, and the city of Green Bay has decided it’s time to make a change as community members had the opportunity to vote on the new playground design. The event, hosted at the Pamperin Park...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Gamblers Pre-Game Trick-or-Treat Trail this Saturday
(WFRV) – It’s a safe, weather-proof trick-or-treating event and you can catch a Gamblers game afterwards. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Trick-or-Treat Trail event before the Gamblers game this Saturday. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Grease’ opening ‘New Horizons’ season in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:. “We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a...
wearegreenbay.com
CAP Services set to host Trivia Night Unplugged, all ages welcome
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Trivia night unplugged is a family-friendly game night (WITHOUT technology) happening in Appleton on Saturday, November 5. This event is held by CAP Services, and all funds will support the skills enhancement program in Outagamie County. Teams can be from 4-10 people and for all...
wearegreenbay.com
MJ’s Supper Club hosting haunted walk, raising money for Children’s Hospital
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghosts, goblins, clowns, and all things that go bump in the night are ready to scare up some money for Children’s Hospital. Half of the proceeds from the $10 tickets will go to help families dealing with a medical crisis. Next Friday and Saturday...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Casual to formal with one piece
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday gets you going casual with a jacket that can also dress up for an event. It matches perfectly with jeans or you can pair it with a skirt or dress. It’s also available in black at Furs and Clothing of Distinction where they can fit you from casual to formal in downtown Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army Fox Cities struggling to get food for their pantry
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials say they are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as the need for their services increases. “I’ve never seen it where it’s as bare as it is,” said Kristal Knudtson, who is the director of development marking and communications for the organization.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
WBAY Green Bay
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
wearegreenbay.com
Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?
(WFRV) – Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?. This nine-week-old puppy is a little shy but very affectionate and loves snuggles. She is at the Waupaca Humane Society with her four brothers and sisters so if you are open for more than one dog, they have you covered.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Something that anyone can still pretty much do’: American Legion hosts Senior Cornhole League
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Legion Post 38 hosted a Senior Cornhole League on Tuesday, proving the notion right that age is just a number. The 16-team league, which plays every Tuesday at West College Avenue, is an 8-week long season that includes an awards banquet with a dinner.
wearegreenbay.com
Grainworks Old + New gives new life to retired whiskey and bourbon barrels
(WFRV) – They are one of the largest suppliers in the state of retired whiskey and bourbon barrels. Brian and Chad are the creators behind Grainworks Old + New where they give new life to these barrels, giving endless options to home décor, gift options, even wedding signage for you to choose from.
