Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19
District A-2=
North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
District A-3=
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7
District A-4=
Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
District A-5=
Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Sub-district C1-2=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13
Conestoga def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-11
Platteview def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11
Sub-district C1-3=
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11
Sub-district C1-4=
Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22
North Bend Central def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Sub-district C1-5=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18
Sub-district C1-6=
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25
Sub-district C1-7=
Aurora def. David City, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Sub-district C1-8=
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Pierce def. Madison, 25-5, 25-6, 25-12
Sub-district C1-9=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10
Minden def. St. Paul, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Sub-district C1-10=
Ainsworth def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21
Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Sub-district C1-11=
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23
Sub-district C1-12=
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18
Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5
Ogallala def. Chadron, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25
Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Sub-district C2-2=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Palmyra def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Sub-district C2-3=
Archbishop Bergan def. Guardian Angels, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Sub-district C2-4=
Pender def. Homer, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11
Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10
Sub-district C2-5=
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22
Sub-district C2-6=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 27-29, 15-6
Sub-district C2-7=
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Fullerton def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Shelby/Rising City def. Aquinas, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10
Sub-district C2-8=
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20
Sub-district C2-9=
Amherst def. Wood River, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19
Sub-district C2-10=
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22
Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Sub-district C2-11=
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20
Sub-district C2-12=
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19
Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22
Sub-district D1-2=
East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10
Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7
Sub-district D1-3=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-15
Tri County Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15
Sub-district D1-4=
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-7, 25-13, 25-4
Sub-district D1-5=
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15
Sub-district D1-6=
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16
Sub-district D1-7=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5
McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10
Sub-district D1-8=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Kenesaw, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Sub-district D1-9=
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7
Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D1-10=
Pleasanton def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15
Twin Loup def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Sub-district D1-11=
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9
Sub-district D1-12=
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26
South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15
Sub-district D2-2=
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22
Nebraska Lutheran def. Friend, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Sub-district D2-3=
Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
Sub-district D2-4=
Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23
Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4
Sub-district D2-5=
St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8
Sub-district D2-6=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elba, 25-2, 25-14, 25-14
Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14
Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-5, 25-9
Sub-district D2-7=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Giltner def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
Sub-district D2-8=
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-15
Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12
Overton def. Brady, 25-13, 25-8, 25-19
Sub-district D2-9=
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 23-25, 25-6, 25-9
Sub-district D2-10=
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-28, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16
Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-7
Sub-district D2-11=
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15
Minatare def. Banner County, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Sub-district D2-12=
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 32-30, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15
