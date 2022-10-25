ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19

District A-2=

North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

District A-3=

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7

District A-4=

Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15

District A-5=

Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Sub-district C1-2=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13

Conestoga def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-11

Platteview def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11

Sub-district C1-3=

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12

Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11

Sub-district C1-4=

Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22

North Bend Central def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Sub-district C1-5=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18

Sub-district C1-6=

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25

Sub-district C1-7=

Aurora def. David City, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Sub-district C1-8=

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Pierce def. Madison, 25-5, 25-6, 25-12

Sub-district C1-9=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10

Minden def. St. Paul, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Sub-district C1-10=

Ainsworth def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Sub-district C1-11=

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23

Sub-district C1-12=

Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18

Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5

Ogallala def. Chadron, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25

Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Sub-district C2-2=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Palmyra def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district C2-3=

Archbishop Bergan def. Guardian Angels, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Sub-district C2-4=

Pender def. Homer, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11

Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

Sub-district C2-5=

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22

Sub-district C2-6=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 27-29, 15-6

Sub-district C2-7=

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11

Fullerton def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Shelby/Rising City def. Aquinas, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10

Sub-district C2-8=

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16

Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20

Sub-district C2-9=

Amherst def. Wood River, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district C2-10=

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22

Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15

Sub-district C2-11=

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20

Sub-district C2-12=

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19

Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Dorchester def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22

Sub-district D1-2=

East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10

Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7

Sub-district D1-3=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-15

Tri County Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

Sub-district D1-4=

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-7, 25-13, 25-4

Sub-district D1-5=

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22

Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15

Sub-district D1-6=

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district D1-7=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5

McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10

Sub-district D1-8=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Kenesaw, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8

Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district D1-9=

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7

Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-10=

Pleasanton def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15

Twin Loup def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Sub-district D1-11=

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9

Sub-district D1-12=

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26

South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22

Nebraska Lutheran def. Friend, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Sub-district D2-3=

Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11

Sub-district D2-4=

Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23

Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4

Sub-district D2-5=

St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8

Sub-district D2-6=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elba, 25-2, 25-14, 25-14

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14

Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-5, 25-9

Sub-district D2-7=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Giltner def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

Sub-district D2-8=

Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-15

Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12

Overton def. Brady, 25-13, 25-8, 25-19

Sub-district D2-9=

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 23-25, 25-6, 25-9

Sub-district D2-10=

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 26-28, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-11

Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16

Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-13, 14-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-7

Sub-district D2-11=

Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15

Minatare def. Banner County, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Sub-district D2-12=

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 32-30, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

