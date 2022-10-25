Read full article on original website
wbkb11.com
Au Gres-Sims Looks to Defend Regional Championship
AU GRES,MI- In 2021, the Au Gres-Sims Wolverines went unbeaten in the regular season, a season that ended in a regional championship. While the 2022 team suffered one loss, the goal remains the same for Coach Brian Sanchez and his team,. They begin the postseason as the top seed in...
wbkb11.com
Alpena Soccer Falls in District Championship
PETOSKEY,MI- It was more than a successful season for the Alpena Boys Soccer team. However, they had one thorn in their side all season, the Petoskey Northmen. After falling to the top seeded Northmen twice in the regular season, they were hoping the third time was the charm. Once again,...
wbkb11.com
Alpena HS Hires Eric Mackenzie as New Baseball Coach
ALPENA, MI- Alpena High School Athletic Director Jon Studley announced the hiring of Eric McKenzie as the schools new baseball coach. The school released a statement on the hiring. Alpena High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Mackenzie as its new Boys Varsity Baseball Coach. McKenzie has...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
wbkb11.com
Fire Department Millage Back on Ballot in Alpena
Midterms are coming up in a couple of weeks, and on the ballot once again is the millage request from the Alpena Township Fire Department. The millage was previously on the ballot in August, but it was voted down by a slight margin. The millage would allow the department to make improvements to their stations’ infrastructure, as well as maintain the sufficient number of firefighters on staff to meet the requirements of the national fire protection association, which is nine. Fire Chief Mark Hansen talks about what the department may look like if they don’t receive the millage.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
WKYC
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility barricade incident: New details emerge
New details are emerging from the barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional facility. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
wufe967.com
Michigan woman arrested for failing to scan all items at Walmart self-checkout
A Michigan woman is being charged after allegedly stealing items from Walmart by not scanning all of her items at the self-checkout. Police say 34-year-old TeddyJo Marie Fliam was using the self-checkout at an Alpena County Walmart when loss prevention workers noticed she wasn’t scanning every item. Fliam became agitated and denied she was skipping items when confronted by a loss prevention worker and left the store, according to a report from Fox 2.
wbkb11.com
DEA Encourages Participation in Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
October 29 is drug take back day, an initiative pushed by the Drug Enforcement Administration twice a year. They encourage everyone to clean out their medicine cabinets of unused or expired drugs and turn them in to one of the many take back centers. There are a few in the northeast Michigan area including the Michigan State Police Alpena Post, the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, the Oscoda Township Police Department, and the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office.
Cheboygan County Man Arrested After Threatening Family with Gun
The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says a man from Waverly Township has been arrested for felony assault charges after threatening his family with a gun and driving his car toward police at high speed. Late Monday night Cheboygan County deputies were sent to a house in Waverly Township where...
