Scott Peterson moved off California’s death row more than 2 years since death sentence overturned

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson has been moved off California’s death row more than two years since his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.

According to The Associated Press, Peterson was moved from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison last week.

Peterson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son, Conner. He dumped their bodies in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002, according to the AP. He was given the death penalty.

The California Supreme Court in August 2020 overturned that sentence. According to the AP, it was overturned because it was learned that potential jurors were “improperly dismissed” for personally disagreeing with the death penalty but were willing to follow the law.

According to ABC News, Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2021, which was 17 years after he was sentenced to death for the murder of Laci and his unborn son. He was convicted in November 2004.

Although justices overturned Scott Peterson’s sentence, his conviction still stands.

A California judge is currently considering if Peterson deserves to have a new trial, according to the AP, because justices separately said that Peterson’s jury may have been “tainted by a biased juror.”

According to the AP, Peterson was kept at San Quentin during the hearing process so he could have access to his attorneys.

