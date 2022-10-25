ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks

In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10

Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched

Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
