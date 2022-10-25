Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning criticized Belichick in real time for pulling Mac Jones: ‘I hate that’
Peyton Manning criticized Bill Belichick in real time on ESPN’s ManningCast Monday night for pulling Mac Jones after three series against the Chicago Bears.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Gene Frenette: Georgia's 10-year investment in Kirby Smart for $112.5 million is money well spent
All over the country, there’s evidence that one of the most dangerous risks for a college administration is breaking the bank to secure the long-term services of a Power 5 football coach. Many schools take that plunge, believing a massive investment in a rising star or a championship coach...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks
In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10
Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
Class of 2023 G Sebastian Mack Lists UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 5
Despite not having an offer from the Bruins, the Nevada recruit included them as a finalist alongside Florida State, Oklahoma and others.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
Another Razorback Freshman Makes Watch List for National Award
Jordan Walsh among select group on preseason list for national forward award.
Comments / 0