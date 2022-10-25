Read full article on original website
Illinois Football traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois football will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend to take on the Cornhuskers. Illinois will enter this game with a 6-1 season record, with a 3-1 record against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska on the other hand enters with a 3-4 record, winning two out of their last three games.
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
Planned Parenthood in Champaign expands
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Illinois is working to secure women's access to abortion. On Tuesday, we got a look at the expansion of the Champaign Clinic. The expansion opened for business in September, which will allow double the number of in-patient abortions the Planned Parenthood location could offer. Officials...
Danville man shot in leg
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — One person was injured after Danville Police officers heard shots being fired early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the unit block of North Gilbert Street. We're told the police responded to the parking lot of the Days...
Crews respond to Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Champaign on Tuesday. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Third Street. We're told when crews arrived they saw a moderate amount of smoke and fire...
Central Illinois man shot while sitting in his car
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — One person was injured after a report of shots fired in Danville over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 3:02 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of May Street. We're told when police arrived they were notified that a victim was already...
YMCA center welcoming kids to protect them from gun violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Stephens Family YMCA working to keep young people in Champaign from getting involved with gun violence through the new "Y on the Fly" center. It was brought to fruition through grants and is bringing resources to them without going far from home. Chief Executive...
Danville Fire Department searching for new applicants
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department is looking to bring on new candidates as positions become available. As of now, the department has one spot open with another possibly opening in the next few weeks. Fire Chief Don McMasters is also retiring at the end of November...
Man accused of trespassing, discharging fire extinguishers at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing charges after police say he trespassed on the University of Illinois property and discharged fire extinguishers outside a U of I building. Police say it happened Monday morning after a U of I employee reported someone had discharged four fire extinguishers...
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Several organizations across numerous communities will have drop boxes placed so that individuals can anonymously and safely drop off unused or expired RX medications. Some organizations, such as OSF Healthcare, offer this service all year long.
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
Post office dedicated to fallen soldier
MOROA, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois post office has officially changed its name to honor a fallen member of the Illinois National Guard. On October 25, Spc. Jeremy Ridlen’s sacrifice was memorialized as the Maroa, Illinois, post office was renamed the Spc. Jeremy Ridlen Post Office. Spc....
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
