Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
Fire Department Millage Back on Ballot in Alpena
Midterms are coming up in a couple of weeks, and on the ballot once again is the millage request from the Alpena Township Fire Department. The millage was previously on the ballot in August, but it was voted down by a slight margin. The millage would allow the department to make improvements to their stations’ infrastructure, as well as maintain the sufficient number of firefighters on staff to meet the requirements of the national fire protection association, which is nine. Fire Chief Mark Hansen talks about what the department may look like if they don’t receive the millage.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
Man testifies East Tawas councilman told him to ‘take out’ stepmother, half-brother to get $300K inheritance
EAST TAWAS, MI — Calling his deceased father’s best friend in East Tawas to ask about an inheritance, a Georgia man received an unsettling suggestion on how to obtain the funds. “If I was to come up there and take out my stepmother and my brother, he would...
wbkb11.com
DEA Encourages Participation in Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
October 29 is drug take back day, an initiative pushed by the Drug Enforcement Administration twice a year. They encourage everyone to clean out their medicine cabinets of unused or expired drugs and turn them in to one of the many take back centers. There are a few in the northeast Michigan area including the Michigan State Police Alpena Post, the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, the Oscoda Township Police Department, and the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office.
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
wbkb11.com
Alpena Soccer Falls in District Championship
PETOSKEY,MI- It was more than a successful season for the Alpena Boys Soccer team. However, they had one thorn in their side all season, the Petoskey Northmen. After falling to the top seeded Northmen twice in the regular season, they were hoping the third time was the charm. Once again,...
wbkb11.com
Unbeaten Rogers City Prepares for Playoff Opener
ROGERS CITY, MI- Going undefeated in any sport, any season is a hard thing to do. Which is why the Rogers City Hurons finishing the regular season at 9-0 is not being taken lightly. It is only the third time the Hurons have finished the regular season perfect. When asked...
wbkb11.com
Au Gres-Sims Looks to Defend Regional Championship
AU GRES,MI- In 2021, the Au Gres-Sims Wolverines went unbeaten in the regular season, a season that ended in a regional championship. While the 2022 team suffered one loss, the goal remains the same for Coach Brian Sanchez and his team,. They begin the postseason as the top seed in...
Comments / 0