Boston, MA

Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ dominant 124-109 win, including DeMar DeRozan’s impending career milestone

The Chicago Bulls were dominant in a 124-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at the United Center, improving to 3-2 on the season. The Bulls now own a two-game winning streak — their first of the season — as they prepare for back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers this weekend. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. DeMar DeRozan narrowly misses a ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley’s breakout game leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 103-92 win over Orlando Magic

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for that slow start. One day after Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff put the blame on himself for Evan Mobley’s lack of involvement early in the season, Bickerstaff followed through with his promise to adjust. Mobley did the rest, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 103-92 win over the young, still-winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory.
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

