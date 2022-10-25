Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances Oct. 20-22

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from week ten of the season.

(Lead photo by Heston Quan)

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS IN WEEK TEN

Troy Leigber, Laguna Hills football: Leigber rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns against Dana Hills and also added a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 42-21 win.

Aiden Ramos, Bishop Amat football: Ramos carried 24 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Tyler Neal, Paraclete football: Neal had 215 total yards and two touchdowns against Crespi.

Dre Robles, Aquinas football: Robles passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns against Ontario Christian.

Jordon Davison, Mater Dei football : Davison rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries against Santa Margarita.

Andrew Boecking, La Salle football: Boecking had five sacks in Friday's 42-28 win over St. Genevieve.

Scooter Jackson, Warren football: Jackson had four tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against La Mirada.

Jeyquan Smith, Cajon football: Smith had 187 total yards and three touchdowns against Beaumont.

Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley football: Lium reeled in nine catches for 139 yards and four touchdowns against Yucaipa.

Blake Allen, San Clemente football: Allen totaled 103 yards and had three rushing touchdowns against Capistrano Valley.

Logan Gregory, Edison football: Gregory had seven tackles, a sack and a pick-six in Friday's shutout against Fountain Valley.

Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon football: Dunn showed his ability to rush and receive against Chaminade, finishing with 193 total yards and three touchdowns.

Stacy Dobbins, Chaparral football: Dobbins caught 11 passes and finished with 156 yards and two touchdowns against Norco.

Blake Lowe, Chaparral football: Lowe had two interceptions and made seven tackles in Friday's win over Norco.

Jeremiah Sanchez, Palm Desert football: Sanchez had a huge night on defense, finishing with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks in Friday's shutout of Shadow Hills.

Mason Walsh, Carlsbad football: Walsh had 136 total yards and rushed for three touchdowns in Friday's shutout against La Costa Canyon.

Chance Lachappa, El Capitan football : Lachappa had a season high with seven catches and 149 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in the Vaqueros' win over Monte Vista.

Quincy Herron, Helix football: Herron caught seven passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns against Grossmont.

Trevor Taumoepeau, Mt. Carmel football: Taumoepeau had a breakout game against Poway, catching six passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Skylar MacMahon, Escondido Charter football: MacMahon had 367 passing yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Francis Par

Chris Williams, Francis Parker football: Williams had 362 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns against Escondido Charter on Friday.

Jeremiah Castillo, Mount Miguel football: Castillo continued his huge season with six catches, 124 yards and four touchdowns against Valhalla.

Charlie Sullivan, Central football: Sullivan rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's win over Imperial.