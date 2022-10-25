ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Don't overlook those 18-wheelers' use of highway space

After an article appears in The Advocate that misses, I always wait to see the response in “Letters to the Editor.” There were none so here is mine. The article concerning Baton Rouge’s bridge problem said it isn’t big trucks and travelers. It’s local drivers, according to the study.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Plaquemine parks closed as city tries to clean up after vandals

PLAQUEMINE - City parks in Plaquemine could stay closed for weeks after a "very costly" wave of vandalism targeting public property. Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. announced Tuesday that city-operated parks will be closed while officials try to replace destroyed security cameras at those properties, which could take two to three weeks. The city said footage captured on those cameras had helped identify the vandals responsible.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAPT

Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location

GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman killed, 8 students hurt after school bus flipped during early-morning crash

BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus loaded with children, leaving her dead and eight children hurt. Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard. School officials said 10 students were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy