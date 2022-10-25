Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish receives $7.5M in federal funding to transition to electric-powered school buses
BATON ROUGE - More than $7.5 million of federal funds are headed to East Baton Rouge Parish to switch from diesel-powered school buses to electric. The money is part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help school districts to purchase 111 "clean" school buses, producing zero emissions. “This...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge Planning Commission is uncovering its latest findings surrounding the Plank Road Corridor. This was made possible through a small technical assistance grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Through the grant from the EPA, 167 properties along a 1.7-mile portion of...
NOLA.com
Letters: Don't overlook those 18-wheelers' use of highway space
After an article appears in The Advocate that misses, I always wait to see the response in “Letters to the Editor.” There were none so here is mine. The article concerning Baton Rouge’s bridge problem said it isn’t big trucks and travelers. It’s local drivers, according to the study.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
wbrz.com
EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle
BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
wbrz.com
Plaquemine parks closed as city tries to clean up after vandals
PLAQUEMINE - City parks in Plaquemine could stay closed for weeks after a "very costly" wave of vandalism targeting public property. Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. announced Tuesday that city-operated parks will be closed while officials try to replace destroyed security cameras at those properties, which could take two to three weeks. The city said footage captured on those cameras had helped identify the vandals responsible.
WAPT
Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
Low Water Levels on the Mississippi Have Revealed a Sunken Ferry
The Brookhill hasn't fully been seen since 1915, but low water levels on the Mississippi have revealed its remains.
theadvocate.com
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
wbrz.com
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truckafter a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup truck...
wbrz.com
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item threatening parish attorney's job
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council met Wednesday to attempt to untangle the stormwater fee debacle amid numerous reports from WBRZ showing government misinformation campaigns in an attempt to levy a fee on property. The council unanimously voted to delete the Mayor's proposal for the Stormwater Utility...
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location
GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
brproud.com
Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
wbrz.com
Woman killed, 8 students hurt after school bus flipped during early-morning crash
BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus loaded with children, leaving her dead and eight children hurt. Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard. School officials said 10 students were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously hurt.
theadvocate.com
After stormwater fee debacle, Metro Council could discuss firing East Baton Rouge parish attorney
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will consider removing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson from his post after his office came under scrutiny for statements made about a non-disclosure agreement that last week derailed the city-parish's proposed stormwater fee. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. submitted an emergency item to be considered at...
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
NOLA.com
A shrinking Mississippi exposed a sunken historic boat. Then thieves and vandals struck.
State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone. Not only...
