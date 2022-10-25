Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Black leaders call for investigation into what all JSO officers post on social media after racist tweets surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Black leaders gathered on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, demanding a more extensive investigation into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s social media pages and what other officers are posting in public. The calls come after the...
Jacksonville faith leaders want answers from JSO officer on alleged degrading Black, LGBTQ+ tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Local Jacksonville faith leaders are outraged over racially charged social media posts allegedly written by a current Jacksonville sheriff’s officer, and today those local faith leaders came together to talk about it. Many of these local pastors and community leaders are asking why JSO didn’t...
Community leaders call for action after tweets from JSO officer about Black people, LGBTQ community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville faith and community leaders held a press conference on Wednesday to condemn the problematic tweets made by Sgt. Douglas Howell, who works for the sheriff's office. The tweets sparked controversy around the city due to potentially biased views about people of color and the LGBTQ community.
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JSO will review police sergeant’s tweets about Black people, LGBTQ community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal investigation into social media posts made by a sergeant with the agency’s gang unit. The announcement comes a day after First Coast News reported on problematic tweets from an account associated with Sgt. Douglas Howell, a ranking member of the city’s gang task force. After the story aired, the twitter account was locked.
JSO searching for suspect involved in fraud purchases totaling almost $10,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000. The suspect pictured (supplied by JSO) somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot stores. It is unknown at this time how the...
Thousands in Home Depot merchandise bought with fraudulent card, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000. Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot...
JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
PCSO major says teen who shot child, father of child are like Hatfields & McCoys
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A five-year-old is in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head during a roadside dispute between a driver and a 17-year-old pedestrian in Putnam County Tuesday evening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The incident occurred near Interlachen and according to the...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for evidence, possibly human remains, on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching on the Westside for evidence, which may include human remains. Police started searching off Chaffee Road South and Crystal Springs Road earlier Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO said it is hard to say how long...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
News4Jax.com
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street. According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gregory Drive Elementary School in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregory Drive Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity. According to Duval County Public Schools, there was police activity in the neighborhood close to the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The school was on a lockdown out...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
JSO is hiring police emergency communications officers
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a virtual job fair for people who are interested in becoming an emergency communications officer. People who attended the meeting will be able to hear from current employees, leadership officials, and civilian recruiters. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event is on...
Child nearly drowns in retention pond in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area, source says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to learn more about what happened in a Sandalwood neighborhood, where a source tells us a child nearly drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a retention pond. One neighbor told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson she saw the entire situation unfold.
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
Jacksonville police: Reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna. Police said they are responding to the 3000 block of Nolan Street, which is off of McDuff Avenue South between West Beaver Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators are set to give an update...
