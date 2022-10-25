ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JSO will review police sergeant’s tweets about Black people, LGBTQ community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal investigation into social media posts made by a sergeant with the agency’s gang unit. The announcement comes a day after First Coast News reported on problematic tweets from an account associated with Sgt. Douglas Howell, a ranking member of the city’s gang task force. After the story aired, the twitter account was locked.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
JSO is hiring police emergency communications officers

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a virtual job fair for people who are interested in becoming an emergency communications officer. People who attended the meeting will be able to hear from current employees, leadership officials, and civilian recruiters. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
