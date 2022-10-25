CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that sparked the Bulls to a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. The Bulls led by as many as 24 points in the second half before Pacers guard Buddy Hield hit three 3-pointers that cut the deficit to 95-91 late in the third quarter. But Indiana forward Terry Taylor was assessed with a clear path foul, allowing LaVine to sink two free throws and the Bulls to retain possession. Andre Drummond converted a dunk, and Javonte Green earned a steal near midcourt and finished with a dunk to enable the Bulls to regain a double-digit lead. “Offensively, we’re going to be fine,” LaVine said. “We’re going to find our way because we have so many top offensive players. Even if it’s not going well, one of us will be able to get charged up.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO