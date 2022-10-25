Read full article on original website
Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican
In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
There’s A Huge Issue With Political Commercials Airing In New Jersey
You can easily tell that it is election in New Jersey season because there are political commercials everywhere. Before you get your panties in a wad, this piece will not promote the idea of avoiding politics all together. I just have a bit of an issue with the types of...
Major NJ GOP strategist didn't deny 2020 election results. Many of his clients do.
William Stepien, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump, testifies for the Jan. 6 Committee. Bill Stepien, the one-time campaign chief for former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Chris Christie, continues to prosper. [ more › ]
Big change, N.J.! 1.4M shifting to another congressional district. Use our tracker before voting.
For at least the last 10 years in New Jersey, you’ve lived in the same congressional district. But now more than 1.4 million residents are moving due to new district lines drawn by New Jersey’s independent redistricting commission to reflect population shifts under the 2020 census. It means...
Panel makes changes to proposed concealed carry law after concerns retired officers could be charged
A state Assembly panel has made some changes to a new bill that could restrict the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey.
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
thelakewoodscoop.com
Majority Of New Jersey Residents Say They Are Cutting Back On Spending, New Poll Shows
A majority of New Jersey residents say they are cutting back on spending amidst rising prices, and nearly two-thirds of residents say they don’t think the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will be helpful to them personally, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton. poll released today. According to the poll, 28%...
Criminal Charges Brought Against 42 Defendants, Including Multiple Members of Several Different Gangs Operating Throughout New Jersey
October 26, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to…
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Who Won Georgia Debate Between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp? Analyst Verdict
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp showed their differing views, as they discussed issues around the pandemic, crime and the future of Georgia.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice Did Not Sign Prenup When Marrying New Husband In August
Teresa Giudice didn't sign prenup with new husband Luis Ruelas.(@teresagiudice/Instagram) Teresa Giudice is catching a lot of heat this week after announcing at an airing of Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live WIth Andy Cohen’ that she did not sign a prenup when marrying her new husband, Luis Ruelas. Teresa dropped the bomb at BravoCon this past weekend and her fans were pretty taken aback by it… in fact, they were booing her!
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night. During the...
New Rochelle Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Freed From Prison Under New State Law
A woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will be released from prison under a new NY state law that gives judges more discretion in sentencing defendants who have suffered domestic abuse. Westchester County resident Jonitha Alston, age 35, of New Rochelle, will be freed after acting State...
