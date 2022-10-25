ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor volleyball up to No. 13 in the latest AVCA coaches poll

By Parker Rehm
 2 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Bears moved up one spot to No. 13 in the AVCA Coaches Poll after a 2-0 week with wins over Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Baylor sits at 22-6 on the year, 14-2 in Big 12 conference play. No. 1 Texas leads the Bears by one game heading into the final month of the regular season.

