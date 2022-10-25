ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
411mania.com

The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment

MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com

Update On Investigation Into Brawl at AEW All Out

As previously reported, The Elite’s return to AEW was teased on last night’s episode of Dynamite, with an earlier report stating it was ‘imminent’. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the investigation into the brawl at AEW All Out is over. With the Elite seemingly on their way back and Punk not being mentioned, he noted that should explain how the investigation went.
411mania.com

HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air

HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
411mania.com

Various News: WWE Moonsault Halloween NFT Drop, Robbery Suspect Caught Wearing Title Belt Replica, Chris Nowinski Profiled by New York Times

– WWEMoonsault.com has some new Halloween-themed NFTs available featuring WWE Superstars Kane, Rhea Ripley, and The Boogeyman. – KWTX.com reports that suspect of an armed robbery from Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Temple, Texas was seen wearing a WWE Championship replica title belt. You can see pictures of the robbery suspect wearing the belt at the above link.
411mania.com

Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com

Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT

The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022

We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy

Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...

