Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Related
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies star reflected on what the moment meant to him while staying focused on the task at hand: beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?
Five former Philadelphia Phillies have thrown out the first pitch thus far in the postseason. Which former players might get a chance to do so in the World Series?
FOX Sports
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WFAA
'Team of destiny' | 1980 NLCS between Astros, Phillies ended in heartbreak for Houston
HOUSTON — The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a rematch, of sorts, of one of Major League Baseball's most exciting playoff matchups ever. The teams faced each other in the 1980 National League Championship Series which ended in heartbreak for Houston. The NLCS...
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber crushed a 98 mph slider beyond the center field fence and the ball disappeared into a thicket of English ivy, Arborvitae, Holly, and other evergreen flourishing as the greenery backdrop at Citizens Bank Park. Most of Schwarber’s homers land -- and yes,...
Philadelphia Phillies National League Champions gear, check out the collection, get your championship gear now
The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the World Series and are your 2022 MLB National League Champions for the first time since 2008. Philly fans can now celebrate with all the National League Championship gear as well as some World Series gear as we get ready for the 2022 WS on Friday night.
411mania.com
Update On Investigation Into Brawl at AEW All Out
As previously reported, The Elite’s return to AEW was teased on last night’s episode of Dynamite, with an earlier report stating it was ‘imminent’. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the investigation into the brawl at AEW All Out is over. With the Elite seemingly on their way back and Punk not being mentioned, he noted that should explain how the investigation went.
411mania.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Hopes To Make History In AEW World Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and he vows to make history during it. Penta spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting tonight’s show, and you can check out a few highlights below:. On his...
411mania.com
HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air
HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
411mania.com
Various News: WWE Moonsault Halloween NFT Drop, Robbery Suspect Caught Wearing Title Belt Replica, Chris Nowinski Profiled by New York Times
– WWEMoonsault.com has some new Halloween-themed NFTs available featuring WWE Superstars Kane, Rhea Ripley, and The Boogeyman. – KWTX.com reports that suspect of an armed robbery from Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Temple, Texas was seen wearing a WWE Championship replica title belt. You can see pictures of the robbery suspect wearing the belt at the above link.
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT
The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy
Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
Comments / 0