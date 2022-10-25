Read full article on original website
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets
What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Markkanen has 24 points in Jazz’s 109-101 win over Rockets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
Anthony Edwards' Hot Shooting Night Leads Timberwolves Over Spurs
Anthony Edwards' 34 points set the tone for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their win over the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) in what will be the second straight matchup between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick. San Antonio is a surprising 3-1 after...
