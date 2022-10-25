ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could...
MADISON, WI
Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
DEFOREST, WI
John Stofflet wins the 2022 'Be Like Mike' award

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
MADISON, WI
UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon. Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”. Berens earned a bachelor’s degree...
MADISON, WI
WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A state grant will help turn the site of an old car dealership into mixed-use workforce housing in downtown Beaver Dam. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Monday that it is allocating a $145,600 Site Assessment Grant to clean up a downtown soil-contaminated property with a vacant car dealership and auto repair shop.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning. “This arms-length review should give the public confidence...
MADISON, WI
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
MADISON, WI
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
MADISON, WI
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
MADISON, WI
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. In-person early voting begins...
MONROE, WI
Protesters gather on UW campus for Matt Walsh speaking event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of an event featuring conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Walsh is an author, podcast host, and contributor to the Daily Wire. According to his critics gathered outside the building, he has an “anti-trans...
MADISON, WI

