MPD receives 2 grants to support mental health services, community police advisory board
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes revealed Wednesday that his agency has received two grants; one aimed at expanding mental health services and another to enhance collaboration between community police boards. The first grant provides $175,000 to create more mental health and wellness programs, explained City...
Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008.
Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
John Stofflet wins the 2022 'Be Like Mike' award
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of
Madison Country Day School interim head speaks on demand during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could cause more concern for safety. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s...
UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon. Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”. Berens earned a bachelor’s degree...
Second Harvest Foodbank's Kris Tazelaar talks about NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of
WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A state grant will help turn the site of an old car dealership into mixed-use workforce housing in downtown Beaver Dam. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Monday that it is allocating a $145,600 Site Assessment Grant to clean up a downtown soil-contaminated property with a vacant car dealership and auto repair shop.
Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning. “This arms-length review should give the public confidence...
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of
Be Like Mike: Founders of “Loaves & Fishes” in Beaver Dam lead the charge to feed hundreds weekly
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - At dinner time each Tuesday, hundreds of guests line up in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church parking lot for a free and nutritious meal—a meal made possible by volunteers and food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin. John Smedema started the Tuesday...
Early voting begins Tuesday in Madison
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average renter in Dane County is paying $300 more per month in 2022 than in 2010, according to the Dane County Housing Advisory Committee. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. According to...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages.
Protesters gather on UW campus for Matt Walsh speaking event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of an event featuring conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Walsh is an author, podcast host, and contributor to the Daily Wire. According to his critics gathered outside the building, he has an “anti-trans...
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing.
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district.
