Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused by second woman of paying for her abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is being accused by a second woman of paying for her abortion. Walker dismissed it as "foolishness." With less than two weeks until the midterms, he is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
Heated debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates

In Pennsylvania, voters are reacting to the first and only debate between Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. After their much anticipated face-off, Oz's stance on abortion and Fetterman's recovery from a stroke could determine the outcome of a close race. Robert Costa has the latest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bipartisanship in focus in debate for Alaska's only House seat

The candidates running for the at-large congressional seat in Alaska appeared to pledge bipartisanship in the only debate of the race, which will feature ranked-choice voting — although not all the candidates, especially former Gov. Sarah Palin, could resist getting some partisan shots in. While Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola...
ALASKA STATE
N.J. Sen. Bob Memendez subject of federal criminal probe: CBS News Flash Oct. 27, 2022

Sources tell CBS News Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is under federal criminal investigation in New York. Five years ago, he avided conviction on corruption charges in an alleged bribery scheme. Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And mortgage rates are up again this week, passing 7% for a 30-year loan.
NEW JERSEY STATE
GEORGIA STATE
Mark Meadows ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury

Former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify in front of a Georgia grand jury conducting a criminal investigation of the conduct of the former president and some of his supporters following the 2020 election, South Carolina Circuit Judge Edward Miller ordered Wednesday. The Pickens...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
GEORGIA STATE
More than 1 million people have voted early in Georgia

More than one million people have already voted in Georgia's 2022 elections, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday. "As of Wednesday morning, Georgia is well over the One Million mark with 1,017,732 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting," said Raffensperger, adding, "Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018."
GEORGIA STATE
After abortion vote, Kansas Legislature's power is on the ballot

Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents' health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it...
KANSAS STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
