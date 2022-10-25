Read full article on original website
Related
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused by second woman of paying for her abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is being accused by a second woman of paying for her abortion. Walker dismissed it as "foolishness." With less than two weeks until the midterms, he is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.
Heated debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates
In Pennsylvania, voters are reacting to the first and only debate between Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. After their much anticipated face-off, Oz's stance on abortion and Fetterman's recovery from a stroke could determine the outcome of a close race. Robert Costa has the latest.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman, Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in debate
Abortion was one of the major issues discussed in the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz Tuesday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined John Dickerson to discuss this race, and weigh in on the Michigan gubernatorial race.
Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward asks Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for phone records
Washington — Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block a subpoena for her phone records issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. In an emergency request to Justice Elena Kagan, who oversees applications...
In debate, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hits Lee Zeldin on Trump, vote to overturn 2020 election
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin clashed Tuesday evening in their only debate of the 2022 midterm campaign, grappling over crime, abortion rights and Zeldin's record on questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Hochul sought to tie her opponent to former President Donald...
Bipartisanship in focus in debate for Alaska's only House seat
The candidates running for the at-large congressional seat in Alaska appeared to pledge bipartisanship in the only debate of the race, which will feature ranked-choice voting — although not all the candidates, especially former Gov. Sarah Palin, could resist getting some partisan shots in. While Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola...
N.J. Sen. Bob Memendez subject of federal criminal probe: CBS News Flash Oct. 27, 2022
Sources tell CBS News Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is under federal criminal investigation in New York. Five years ago, he avided conviction on corruption charges in an alleged bribery scheme. Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And mortgage rates are up again this week, passing 7% for a 30-year loan.
Second woman claims Walker paid for her abortion
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is denying new accusations that he paid for a second woman to have an abortion. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said she had a 6-year relationship with Walker while he was still married and in the NFL. Nikole Killion reports.
Wisconsin judge rules partial addresses won't be allowed on mail-in ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
Mark Meadows ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury
Former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify in front of a Georgia grand jury conducting a criminal investigation of the conduct of the former president and some of his supporters following the 2020 election, South Carolina Circuit Judge Edward Miller ordered Wednesday. The Pickens...
Second woman alleges Herschel Walker paid for her to have abortion
A second woman has alleged that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion, this time in 1993. This comes after another woman previously accused him of also paying for her abortion in 2009. Walker has denied both claims. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Cortez Masto and Laxalt neck and neck in Nevada Senate race — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
Another battleground state, another toss-up contest. In one of Republicans' best pick-up opportunities, GOP challenger Adam Laxalt and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto are neck and neck. It's a nationalized race where voters are aware of the stakes: eight in 10 of each candidate's supporters see their votes as helping their party win Senate control.
KTUL
Stitt joins 18 governors to oppose Biden's proposed project labor agreement mandate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration opposing the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that requires Project Labor Agreements...
Judge likely to order mental evaluation for defendant in Kavanaugh threat case
A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a "very high likelihood" he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing that he believes a mental evaluation will...
More than 1 million people have voted early in Georgia
More than one million people have already voted in Georgia's 2022 elections, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday. "As of Wednesday morning, Georgia is well over the One Million mark with 1,017,732 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting," said Raffensperger, adding, "Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018."
Judge hopes to decide this week whether to stop Arizona drop box watchers
A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino...
After abortion vote, Kansas Legislature's power is on the ballot
Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents' health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it...
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0