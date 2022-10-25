More than one million people have already voted in Georgia's 2022 elections, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday. "As of Wednesday morning, Georgia is well over the One Million mark with 1,017,732 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting," said Raffensperger, adding, "Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018."

